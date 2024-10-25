UP environment minister calls for strong anti-pollution steps before Diwali

Uttar Pradesh’s environment minister Arun Kumar Saxena on Friday called for stringent steps to reduce the worsening air quality in the National Capital Region and instructed officials to implement these measures ahead of Diwali. In line with the state government’s initiative of “Save Trees, Save Environment” campaign, the minister also inspected various tree plantation activities in Gautam Budh Nagar. (HT Photo)

Addressing officials from Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Bulandshahr at a meeting held at the Greater Noida authority office on Friday, the minister stressed on minimising firecracker usage during Diwali. He urged everyone to choose the eco-friendly green crackers.

“We must unite in the fight against pollution. It is crucial to raise public awareness, especially during the festive season, about the harmful effects of firecrackers, which significantly contributes to respiratory diseases, particularly among children. I urge everyone to minimise firecracker use this Diwali and consider eco-friendly alternatives,” the minister said.

Officials across departments have been tasked to undertake preventive actions in their jurisdiction.

To be sure, the twin cities of Gautam Budh Nagar—Noida and Greater Noida — have been reeling under “poor” air quality with the air quality index (AQI) staying firmly higher then 200 since the past several days.

On Friday, Noida AQI was 222 (poor) while Greater Noida’s was 199 (moderate), as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

Saxena said if dust issues persist, the air quality will continue to deteriorate, potentially leading to halted construction projects and school closures.

“To combat dust pollution, we need to implement measures such as regular water sprinkling and wet cleaning of roads, and deployment of anti-smog guns in high traffic areas. We must also ban diesel vehicles older than 10-15 years, as they contribute heavily to air pollution. Industries should avoid running generator sets, which further degrade air quality,” he said.

The minister also said that pollution is responsible for about 90% of lung diseases and has adverse effects on children. Saxena directed the civic body to plant dust resistant shrubs and install water sprinklers in various areas, besides promoting electric vehicles and public transportation.

“With winter approaching, we must prepare for worsening pollution conditions, as colder temperatures trap pollutants closer to the ground,” he added.

“The minister’s visit reinforces our mission to combat pollution. We must work collaboratively to implement sustainable practices that protect our environment and public health,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Noida.

In line with the state government’s initiative of “Save Trees, Save Environment” campaign, the minister also inspected various tree plantation activities in Gautam Budh Nagar, especially at Surajpur Wetland (3.00 hectares) and site-5, Kasna (2.5 hectares), where the forest department planted 4,000 saplings, officials said.

The green belt in front of ATS Village, where the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has planted 1,500 saplings over 2 hectares, was appreciated by Saxena.

Meanwhile, PK Srivastava, district forest officer, said: “Our tree plantation efforts are crucial for restoring the environment in Gautam Budh Nagar. With the minister’s support, we are committed to ensuring the survival and growth of these saplings.”