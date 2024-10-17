UP govt plans e-bus service in Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida areas

The Uttar Pradesh government’s urban development department has sought feedback from the three industrial development authorities of Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway on a detailed plan to run electric transport buses in these areas to address public transport woes of residents and office-goers. According to the request for proposal, the government is planning to run 500 e-buses-- 200 in Noida areas and 150 each in Greater Noida and Yeida areas. (HT Archive)

The state has prepared a request for proposal (RFP) document and sent it to the three industrial bodies for their feedback about the terms and the conditions under which the facility may be created. While Metro connectivity is available in parts of Noida and Greater Noida, a safe and convenient bus service is also needed to ensure ease of commute, said officials.

The urban development department has asked the three bodies to deliberate and finalize multiple details, including the funding pattern, routes, number of buses needed and the operator, among others.

The three agencies last week discussed the details of the RFP and are likely to share their feedback soon, said officials.

“We will share our suggestions with the state after a detailed discussion within the authorities. The urban development department will have the task of finalising the tender document, besides arranging the e-buses and operator,” said SP Singh, general manager, Noida authority.

As per the RFP, the government is planning to run 500 e-buses-- 200 in Noida areas and 150 each in Greater Noida and Yeida areas. But the exact number of the buses are likely to be finalised once the tender document is drawn up, said officials.

To be sure, the Prime Minister’s Office has also directed the state to provide an e-bus service in each town for a safe and convenient public transport system. Noida, Greater Noida and the Yeida were planning to run bus services on their own but nothing could happen on the ground.

Earlier, in 2016, the Noida authority started a city bus service in 2016 with 50 air-conditioned CNG buses. But the service remained unsuccessful owing to poorly planned routes and low passenger turnout. The service was stopped in 2020 with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, Noida is without a bus service and the passengers mostly depend on private taxis or autos for last mile connectivity.

“Noida and Greater Noida have Metro connectivity in some parts but the last mile connectivity is a problem. Once you get off the Metro and want to reach your office or home, there is no public transport facility available. One has to depend on private taxis or autos, which is expensive for most commuters. Also, most of the residential or industrial sectors are not connected with Metro and thus passengers have to depend on private vehicles or taxis. For the last many years, we have been hearing of a bus service but nothing ever comes of it,” said NP Singh, president of Gautam Budh Nagar district development residents’ welfare association (DDRWA), a residents’ group.