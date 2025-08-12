UP Govt’s nod to eye retrieval centre at GIMS, Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida, India - December 16, 2019: Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) , in Greater Noida, India, on Monday, December 16, 2019. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (HT Archives)

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, has received the Uttar Pradesh government’s approval to establish an Eye (Cornea) Retrieval Centre, a facility expected to significantly enhance eye donation and corneal care in Gautam Budh Nagar and neighbouring districts, officials said on Monday.

The development will enable local collection of donated corneas and reduce the need for patients from Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, and Ghaziabad to travel to far-off centres in Delhi or Meerut. An operational timeline has not yet been announced.

Calling the approval a major step towards strengthening specialised healthcare, GIMS director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta said, “For too long, patients from Gautam Budh Nagar and neighbouring districts had to travel to Delhi or Meerut for cornea retrieval and related procedures. Now, we will be able to respond swiftly to donations, coordinate with reputed eye banks, and ensure that corneas reach those in need without delay, once the facility becomes operational.” He added that public awareness campaigns to encourage voluntary eye donations are also planned.

Located at the junction of the Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway, GIMS is a 630-bed tertiary care hospital handling a large volume of road accident victims and critical emergencies. The ophthalmology department receives over 100 outpatients daily, underscoring the need for advanced eye care facilities, officials said.

With the upcoming centre, donated corneas will be collected promptly and dispatched to designated Cornea Transplant Centres or Eye Banks under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI). GIMS is already linked with reputed eye banks, including AIIMS Eye Bank, New Delhi, and Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital Eye Bank, ensuring efficient allocation of corneas.

Professor and head of ophthalmology at GIMS, Dr Krishna Kuldeep, said the centre would allow corneal transplant patients to receive treatment within the district, increasing accessibility and reducing wait times. Associate professor and in charge of the Cornea Retrieval Centre, Dr Shailly Raj, said efforts are also on to initiate corneal transplant surgeries at GIMS in the near future.

To be sure, corneas can be donated by individuals aged 5 to 80 years, though viability decreases with age. Corneas from donors with infections such as sepsis, hepatitis, HIV, COVID-19, cancer, or other viral illnesses cannot be used. Retrieval must occur within six hours of death, making timely communication with GIMS critical, Dr Raj added.

Officials said the centre will not only bring relief and convenience to patients and families but also promote the spirit of voluntary eye donation.

The institute has appealed to families to support the cause, which can restore sight and change lives.