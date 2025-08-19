UP govt sets up panel to utilise unused land for industrial growth

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a committee to devise a strategy for utilising vast tracts of land lying unused under Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities (Yeida), said officials on Monday. At least four lakh hectares of land have been notified under the three authorities, but master plans cover only about 150,000 hectares, and just 40,000 hectares have actually been acquired.

The move aims to expedite industrial growth, lure investment, and create jobs by making land availability smoother and more predictable for investors.

Headed by additional chief secretary of the planning department, the six-member panel has been asked to submit its recommendations within 15 days. The CEO of Invest UP will serve as the member secretary.

A UP government official said the committee will examine best practices adopted by industrial development authorities in other states. “Committee will analyse notified, master plan, and acquired land data of Noida, Greater Noida, Yeida, and other bodies. Then prepare a strategy for identifying notified areas that currently remain trapped in a regulatory limbo.”

Chief Secretary SP Goyal said, “The move is in line with the state’s larger industrial roadmap.”

“To expedite the industrial growth and attract larger investments, the Uttar Pradesh government is providing comprehensive support and incentives under the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, 2022, along with over 30 sector-specific policies,” said Goyal.

Goyal added that a presentation made by Invest UP on August 5 highlighted the scale of the challenge.

Building maps are also not being approved, leaving such areas underdeveloped and deterring investment, said communication of the state government to industrial bodies.

The chief secretary also underlined the hardships faced by landowners in notified regions.

“At the current pace of acquisition, it will take several years to cover the entire notified area. This risks leaving large stretches of land undeveloped for long. The landowners whose buildings predate notification face hardships in obtaining fresh no-objection certificates, even when their maps were already approved by local bodies earlier,” said Goyal.