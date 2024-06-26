 UP cabinet nod for 11.56km Metro link from Botanical Garden to Noida’s Sector 142 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
UP cabinet nod for 11.56km Metro link from Botanical Garden to Noida’s Sector 142

ByVinod Rajput, Noida
Jun 26, 2024 05:55 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet's move will enhance connectivity with Delhi Metro and Noida's Aqua Line.

The Noida authority on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved the detailed project report (DPR) of a 11.56km Metro link that will branch out from existing Botanical Garden Metro station in Sector 38A and end at Noida’s Sector 142 near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Currently, Greater Noida and Noida are not directly connected to the Delhi Metro via Noida Metro’s 29.7km Aqua Line corridor. Also, connectivity to Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, which enters via Mayur Vihar and ends at Sector 62’s Electronic City Metro station, is not a seamless one.

The new 11.56km link will make the connectivity seamless, taking the Metro closer to the greenfield Noida international airport in Jewar.

“This strategic approval marks a pivotal step in the development of the city’s Metro infrastructure, promising to bring substantial benefits to the region. The new Metro corridor, extending from Botanical Garden to Sector 142, is designed to address the growing demand for efficient and reliable public transportation. This project will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the region,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority, and managing director, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a budget of 2,254.35 crore for this line, which will have eight Metro stations, which are Botanical Garden, Sector 44, Noida authority’s new office in Sector 96, sectors 97, 105, 108, 93 and Panchsheel Balak Inter College, said officials.

Once this corridor is built, it will facilitate commuting with ease via Delhi Metro’s Blue Line and Noida’s Aqua Line, said NMRC officials.

The NMRC has also decided to develop a Botanical Garden bus stand in Sector 38A, where Aqua Line and Blue Line will seamlessly meet, thereby offering safe and smooth travel to thousands of commuters, said officials.

“The passengers will be able to easily interchange between the Aqua Line and buses (intracity/ intercity) from Botanical Garden Metro station. This corridor will provide seamless connectivity to all the commuters travelling from Greater Noida towards Delhi and vice versa,” said Lokesh M.

He said the line is expected to have a daily ridership of approximately 80,000 in the initial stages. “The Botanical Garden station will become a big Interchange station. Following this approval, the next crucial step involves forwarding the DPR to the Centre for final approval and funding,” said Lokesh M.

On November 30, 2023, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had submitted the DPR for the line. Subsequently, the NMRC approved the DPR on December 27, 2024, and sent it to the state government for approval.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / UP cabinet nod for 11.56km Metro link from Botanical Garden to Noida’s Sector 142
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
