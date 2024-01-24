UP’s Republic Day tableau to showcase RRTS trains

The tableau entry from Uttar Pradesh at the Republic Day Parade in Delhi this year will feature the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trains that became operational on the 17km priority section in Ghaziabad in October 2023. The officials of the state information department released a written statement that it would feature two sadhus with ‘Kalash’, to represent the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj and the Mahakumbh to be held in 2025 (HT Photo)

The 82km long RRTS project aims to connect three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with the help of Namo Bharat trains that have a design speed of 180km/hour.

The officials of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the RRTS project, said the inclusion in the tableau was a matter of pride for them.

“The showcasing of the RRTS train in the tableau of the state of Uttar Pradesh is a matter of pride for us. This moment promises to be profoundly captivating as people from various corners of the world would witness the revolutionary strides in transportation brought about by RRTS trains,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

The Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad at present houses the 13 trains that operate on the priority section and the NCRTC is currently conducting trials on a 25km section from Duhai to Meerut (south). This 25km section is likely to be made operational by the end of March while the entire 82km corridor will be readied by June 2025.

As regards the tableau, the officials of the state information department released a written statement that it would feature two sadhus with ‘Kalash’, to represent the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj and the Mahakumbh to be held in 2025.

“Below, just above the frill, displays the festival of lights, symbolizing the auspicious arrival of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya. The subsequent image showcases Jewar airport, the fourth-largest international airport in the world. Asia’s largest mobile manufacturing factory in Noida represents Uttar Pradesh’s ascent as a prominent hub for mobile production,” said the statement.

“Rapid Rail has been placed behind the sadhus, as for the first time in the country, the high-speed rail service (RRTS) is operational connecting Ghaziabad to Duhai. To conclude, the trailer highlights the Brahmos missile emerging from the top of the Rapid Rail, a product exclusively manufactured in Uttar Pradesh,” the statement added.