Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari transferred to Agra, Lokesh M to take over

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari as Agra division commissioner, four years after she assumed office. New CEO Lokesh M is likely to visit Lucknow on Thursday and may join Noida authority on Friday, said sources.

Kanpur division commissioner Lokesh M, a 2005 batch IAS officer, will be the new CEO of Noida authority, while Agra commissioner Amit Gupta has been appointed as Kanpur division commissioner, said a state government spokesperson, adding that these transfers were a “routine” matter.

The move comes two weeks after ₹3.9 crore was fraudulently transferred by a con man from the authority’s bank account using fake documents.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari to Agra as division commissioner. Agra division commissioner Amit Gupta will replace Kanpur commissioner Lokesh M, who will be joining the Noida authority. There are no other changes in postings in the state,” said SP Goyal, additional chief secretary, Uttar Pradesh government.

On being asked whether there is any reason for the sudden transfer -- Kanpur commissioner Lokesh M joined his only a month ago from Saharanpur -- Goyal said, “No it is a routine affair. It happens that officers at times get transferred in a month as well.”

The government had on July 14, 2019, appointed 2003 IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari as CEO of the Noida authority. Before becoming Noida CEO in 2019, she was the district magisrtate of neighbouring Ghaziabad.

“We will follow the state government instructions and carry out the government directions in resolving issues faced by Noida,” said Lokesh M.

