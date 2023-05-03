Noida authority de-seals private school after it partly pays land dues

Ten days after the Noida authority sealed a private school in Noida over non-payment of land cost dues amounting to ₹20 crore, the school was de-sealed after the school management paid ₹4.19 crore towards the dues. Parents of students at Uttarakhand Public School with the Noida authority order. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Uttarakhand Public School in Sector 56 was sealed by the authority on April 24, leaving at least 1,500 students of the school in a lurch. The parents of these children met several officials of the district administration and the Noida authority demanding a speedy resolution so that their children’s studies are not affected.

Vandana Tripathi, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority, said the school was de-sealed after an assurance from the school management that it would pay the remaining dues soon.

“After the school was sealed, the Uttarakhand Jan Kalyan Parishad, in whose name the land was allotted, has paid ₹4.19 crore to the Noida authority between April 27 and May 1. They have also assured the authority that the remaining dues will be paid within a time of six months. Hence, the authority has restored the seized institutional plot and de-sealed it. If the dues are not paid by the end of six months, the authority would again take action against the plot allottees,” she said.

Harish Papne, president of Uttarakhand Jan Kalyan Parishad, said the school management does not want any child to suffer over this. “We have arranged funds and deposited ₹4.19 crore to the Noida authority and requested the authority to de-seal the school as closure was affecting the studies of 1,500 students. We have assured the authority that we will repay the remaining dues within six months. The school management as well as parents of students are eagerly waiting for classes to commence,” he said.

By 5pm Wednesday, the school was de-sealed. Several parents gathered at the spot in the rain, donning umbrellas. to witness the de-sealing. “We are extremely happy and relieved that the school will commence classes from Thursday. We were disheartened and worried for the future of our children but we are reassured now,” said Jyoti Devrani, a parent.

Manoj Kataria, founder of the Gautambudhnagar Parents Welfare Society (GPWS), said, “Since April 25, our children are sitting at home since the school was sealed. We have been meeting several officials requesting them to de-seal the school. We are grateful to the Noida authority for allowing the school to reopen,” he said.

