Video of cop taking bribe surfaces online, 3 personnel suspended

Published on Sep 17, 2022 10:52 PM IST

In the video, a constable is purportedly seen demanding a bribe of ₹20,000 to let go of a suspect from the lock-up.

One of the suspect’s friends had secretly made a video of the police personnel taking the bribe which was later circulated on social media. (File)
ByHT Correspondent

Three police personnel, including the in-charge of the Sector 57 police post, were suspended late on Friday after a video emerged on social media of a constable purportedly taking a bribe of 20,000. A first information report (FIR) under the anti-corruption act has been lodged against the constable seen in the video, officials said.

Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), said police took cognizance of the video that surfaced online late on Friday evening.

“Upon internal inquiry, it was found that the incident occurred on September 14, when a Bishanpura village resident Narang was picked up by the personnel of Sector 57 police post on allegations of drug smuggling. The police personnel then demanded 20,000 from his friend to let the suspect go. After taking the money, they let Narang go,” said Dwivedi, adding that preliminary investigations found the allegations to be true.

One of Narang’s friends had secretly made a video of the police personnel taking the bribe which was later circulated on social media.

“In the video, police constable Sonu Kumar can be seen taking a bribe. Apart from him, allegations have been levelled against the police post in-charge Lokesh Sharma and head constable Rajkumar Tyagi. All these personnel have been suspended from duty while an FIR has been registered against Kumar under relevant sections of the Anti-Corruption Act,” said Dwivedi.

Saturday, September 17, 2022
