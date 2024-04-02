 Vote for Modi to make India world’s 3rd largest economy: Yogi Adityanath - Hindustan Times
Vote for Modi to make India world’s 3rd largest economy: Yogi Adityanath

ByVinod Rajput, Noida
Apr 02, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The CM expressed hope that intellectuals -- professionals such as doctors, lawyers, engineers and entrepreneurs -- will generate support for the BJP

Addressing a gathering of intellectuals (prabudh sammelan) at a private institute in Gautam Budh Nagar’s Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged voters to elect Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a third term so as to make Bharat the third largest economy in the world.

CM Yogi Adityanath, addressing a gathering of intellectuals at a private institute in Greater Noida , shared his government's achievements and developmental roadmap in view of the 2024 general elections on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
CM Yogi Adityanath, addressing a gathering of intellectuals at a private institute in Greater Noida , shared his government's achievements and developmental roadmap in view of the 2024 general elections on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The chief minister also said his party will win all 80 seats in the state.

“We appeal to people in Gautam Budh Nagar that they should vote for BJP so that the two seats of Bulandshahr and Gautam Budh Nagar become part of the 80 seats that BJP will win in the state. Today, GB Nagar has become the district with the highest per capita income because of the work that our government has done. We have developed Asia’s largest airport in Jewar, which is bringing in 1 lakh crore investments to the region, besides starting a film city, medical device park and other big investment projects in the district. We trust that intellectuals -- professionals such as doctors, lawyers, engineers and entrepreneurs -- will help generate support for the BJP these elections,” said Adityanath.

“Intellectuals are awakened beings and they also keep waking up people when the time comes. So, we thought that we should interact with the intellectuals who help in forming opinions. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, UP has travelled the path to development. We want intellectuals to form a positive opinion in society so that people support us,” said Adityanath.

He said it was not a secret that UP was in the category of ‘sick state’ but now it has emerged as number 2 in the country under Modi.

“A businessman told me that local MLAs and MP in Gautam Budh Nagar have been most positive and supportive of entrepreneurs. We have brought in so much investment to GB Nagar under PM Modi’s guidance that Noida has become a favourite destination of investors,” said Adityanath.

The CM also mentioned the homebuyers’ plight and how his government helped address their issues.

“People used to complain to me about apartment registry issues and delay in getting possession. We formed a committee and addressed those issues. Our committee took action and we managed to help buyers execute registry after a delay of several years -- in some cases, after a delay of 27 years,” said Adityanath.

While praising law and order in the state, Adityanath said, “Earlier, there were people who used to impose a curfew and now there are people who allow kanwar yatra. We are happy if the public is happy and we do not bother about our comfort,” said Adityanath.

Tuesday, April 02, 2024
