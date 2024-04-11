Voters’ list finalised: GB Nagar has 1,882,177 voters

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Wednesday finalised the voters’ list of the constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said no more names could be added or removed from the final list. Noida police has put up temporary check posts on the Delhi border for heightened security ahead of LS polls (Sunil GHosh/HT Photo)

The district administration has appealed to voters who haven’t yet received their voter IDs to reach out on the voter helpline application of the Election Commission of India and download the e-EPIC (the electronic version of electors photo identity card).

The district has a total of 1,882,177 registered voters in the final list, and a total of 1,852 polling booths have been established for Lok Sabha polls.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate and chief electoral officer Manish Kumar Verma said, “The voters’ list of the constituency has been finalised and now, no names can be added or withdrawn from the list. Efforts have been made to enrol all electors on the rolls and to create an error-free, robust electoral rolls across the Gautam Budh Nagar constituency.”

“The voters who have not yet received their voter ID may visit the election commission’s voter helpline and download their e-EPIC,” said Verma.

Of the total 1,882,177 voters in Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida has 437,812 men voters, 345,047 women voters and 13 of the third gender. In Dadri, there are 397,652 men voters, 331,757 women voters and 72 transgenders while Jewar has 200,082 men, 169,725 women and 17 transgender voters.

A total of 1,852 polling booths have been established across the district, including 747 in Noida, 707 in Dadri and 398 in Jewar, as per the district officials.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been put in place at all polling booths with the help of paramilitary forces, provincial armed constabulary (PAC) and local police.

“To ensure peaceful polling and law and order, paramilitary forces, PAC and local police have been deputed at the 1,852 polling booths across the district. Arrangements of videography, web casting and photography, among other facilities, have also been put in place at each polling booth,” said Verma.

According to district administration, voters can reach out on the toll-free helpline number 1950 to enquire about their booth number, name in voters’ list or to register complaints related to electoral process.

The district goes to polls on April 26, 2024, and counting of votes will be on June 4.