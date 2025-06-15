Water reservoir cleaning drive in full swing in Gr Noida; to wrap up by July 6

The district administration is undertaking a comprehensive cleaning of all underground water reservoirs amid rising concerns over water quality and related health risks in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. Of the city’s 19 reservoirs, 14 have been cleaned so far, and the remaining five will be covered by July 6, according to a schedule issued by the water department. (Representative image) Residents have been informed in advance about low water pressure, and helplines are active for tanker requests (HT Archive)

“The cleaning of underground reservoirs is being carried out as per the pre-decided schedule. Water department officials have been instructed to ensure that the work is completed on time without compromising on hygiene standards,” said Prerna Singh, additional chief executive officer (ACEO), after inspecting progress on Thursday.

To minimise disruption during cleaning, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has released a detailed sector-wise schedule and arranged for water supply through tankers where needed. Cleaning at Sector MU-1 EWS Society is ongoing from June 13 to 15. Sectors 36 and 37 will follow from June 17 to 19; Gamma I, Gamma II, Beta I, and Beta II from June 22 to 24; Alpha I and II from June 26 to 28; Delta I, II, and III from June 30 to July 2; and the Sports Complex between July 4 and 6.

Residents have been informed in advance about low water pressure, and helplines (7983604110, 9811839456, 9873763995, 9899331572, 9654302913, 8130504019, 8377911380, 9871090100) are active for tanker requests. “The cleaning schedule has also been uploaded to the authority’s official website for public access,” added Singh.

Sandeep Mehta, a resident of Gamma II, said, “We have had complaints earlier of foul-smelling tap water during summers. This cleaning drive is reassuring.” However, Rajeev Thakur of Delta added, “Advance intimation and better timing could have helped. Many residents are unaware of the tanker facility.”

In parallel, GNIDA has launched a citywide overhead water tank cleaning drive. Starting in early June with Sigma IV, this phase-wise effort will run until July 10, covering Chi, Omega, Knowledge Park, Gamma, and other zones. Officials clarified that while underground reservoir cleaning is routine, overhead tanks—which directly serve households—are being cleaned systematically for the first time this year.