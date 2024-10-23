We reacted without thinking, say two friends who rescued man hanging off 12th floor balcony in Noida

A 29-second video of a heroic act by two men was widely circulated on social media platforms on Tuesday and it showed a man wearing a cream coloured T-shirt and black shorts hanging from the balcony wall of a high-rise building. Just then, two men—one wearing a red T-shirt and another holding a toothbrush in his mouth—approached the man from behind and rescued him by his arms and legs. On Monday morning, the man had locked his family members inside their home and left home. Later, he reached Supertech Capetown and tried to jump off the 12th floor balcony. (HT Photo)

“We reacted without thinking,” said a 26-year-old Meerut-based man who saved the life of a 21-year-old man in Noida’s Supertech Capetown Society in Sector 74 on Monday morning.

“I just woke up and was chatting with my flatmates when we heard screams from outside. Initially, we thought that children were playing in the badminton court outside. But after a few seconds, when the screams increased, we came out of the flat and checked the playground area,” said Adityan Tyagi, 26, who hails from Meerut and works as a web developer at an MNC in Noida.

“When we were checking why people were shouting, residents signalled towards the above floor, and then we saw a man was hanging from the 12th floor common balcony wall,” said Tyagi.

“I didn’t stop to think and rushed towards the 12th floor while hollering at my friend Nitish Tondon to follow me,” said Tyagi.

Nitish Tondon, who hails from Muzaffarnagar and works at an insurance company, said, “I was brushing my teeth when we heard the screams. My friend Adityan held the arms of the man, and I pulled him up by the leg.”

“After we rescued him, he cried a bit, and later security guards led him away,” said Tondon.

“Come Tuesday, and I was identified as the guy in the red T-shirt guy and my friend as the “man with the toothbrush”. As my action saved someone’s life, I feel happy and my family members are proud of me,” said Tyagi, who returned to his home town on Tuesday to celebrate his birthday.

Tyagi resides with his four friends, including Tondon, at a 3-BHK flat on the 10th floor of Supertech Capetown Society.

The video of the incident has gathered millions of views by Tuesday. One of the comments said, “Not all superheroes wear capes; some hold toothbrushes in their mouths.”

Police said the man, who attempted to end his life, resided with his family in Sector 41, Noida. “On Monday morning, he locked his family members inside their home and left home. Later, he reached Supertech Capetown and tried to jump off the 12th floor balcony,” said a senior police officer.

His grandfather came out of the locked home by jumping on to the adjacent terrace of their neighbour and his father, who had left for work by then, was also called.

The family began to frantically search for him, and after he was rescued, police alerted them.

“Earlier, the family used to reside in Supertech Capetown, but around five months ago, they moved to Sector 41. He is a BCom graduate and got a job in a finance company, but did not join,” said the officer, adding that the reason for attempting to end life is not clear yet.