Wedding blues on Noida, Ghaziabad roads as ‘baraats’ bring traffic to a halt

The start of the wedding season has spelt chaos on city roads, especially during the evening and night timings. The Ghaziabad traffic police said they have extended the duty time of their personnel to ensure smooth flow of traffic. A wedding procession causes traffic congestion in Pandav Nagar, in Ghaziabad, on Friday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Since Ghaziabad city has numerous banquet halls and wedding destination points along CISF Road, Indirapuram, Sahibabad, near Diamond flyover and Vasundhara, traffic in the city increases during the wedding season, which begins by late November, said police.

“The weddings at night have troubled daily commuters for years now as guests often park their cars and vehicles on the roads outside venues, blocking the flow of traffic. Many marriage halls have no provision for parking on their premises, and those that do have space, have lesser capacity. As a result, there are issues of on-road parking, wrong-side driving and road blocks. The processions (baraats) also hinder traffic,” said Kuldeep Saxena, an Indirapuram resident.

“The traffic police heavily penalises normal commuters in case of violation. But they are lenient on those causing obstruction to the flow of traffic. In fact, these people should be severely penalised and their vehicles seized. The congestions have started and this will also add to the pollution,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environment lawyer.

According to the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ghaziabad city has continuously suffered ”very poor” air quality since November 20, with an air quality index ranging between 301 and 400.

The traffic police said they have made arrangements to deal with the emerging situation.

“The duty time of our personnel is till 10pm every day. However, teams that have wedding venues in their jurisdiction have been asked to remain on duty till 1am and ensure that the traffic remains smooth. We take up drives against those creating traffic blocks and we also act against such violators. The chaos of roads is due to lack of parking space for guests,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Ghaziabad.

Besides, 57 traffic sub-inspectors were also provided motorbikes for better patrolling of their areas.

Meanwhile, the Noida traffic police has also decided to increase the presence of traffic police personnel near banquet halls to prevent illegal parking, which causes traffic congestion.

Assistant commissioner of police, traffic, Shyamjeet Singh said, “We had instructed all the traffic inspectors of Noida and Greater Noida to hold a meeting with banquet halls owners. The traffic inspectors have been instructed to handle their areas during peak hours and get event managers to organise parking facilities at the venues itself to prevent on-road parking.”

“If any vehicle is found parked illegally outside the banquet, traffic police will issue a fine,” said ACP Singh, adding that a few junctions, such as Sector 51, have been identified where three or four banquet halls are in close proximity.”

Deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav said, “We will increase the traffic police force near banquet halls and all police stations have been informed to prevent illegal parking and clear congestion as soon it forms.”