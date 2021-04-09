Wife of GST assistant commissioner dies by suicide in Noida flat

Noida: A 26-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by consuming poison at her flat in Noida Sector 99 on Wednesday night. The woman’s husband and his parents were arrested on Thursday after her family members alleged harassment and dowry demands, police said.

The woman’s husband is an assistant commissioner in the GST department posted in Delhi, said a senior police official. HT could not independently verify the husband’s employment status.

According to police, the woman was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 41 where she died while undergoing treatment.

The woman, a native of Sunam in Punjab, had an arranged marriage in October last year. After the marriage, she lived with her husband, a native of Patiala, and in-laws in the Noida high-rise, police said, adding that the woman was pursuing an LLB programme from Punjab University.

The victim’s maternal uncle alleged that since the marriage, her husband had been harassing her. “He would always humiliate her and say she was not a suitable match. He had changed her mobile phone and SIM card, and stopped her from talking to her friends,” he said.

The uncle said that on April 6 the victim had called her mother and said she was unable to bear the harassment. “Her parents and her mother’s sister had reached Noida in the evening of April 6 to resolve the matter. Next day, they had decided to take her back to Sunam. But her husband again picked up a fight after which she consumed some poisonous substance,” he said.

Police said that the woman’s family members admitted her to the private hospital.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the Sector 39 police received information about the suicide attempt and reached the spot. “Initially, she responded to the medical treatment but her condition deteriorated later. The hospital was planning to refer her to another hospital when she died,” he said.

Singh said that police have registered a case against the woman’s husband and his parents under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304-B (dowry death) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and also under sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. “We have arrested the three persons in connection with the case and investigating the matter,” the additional DCP said.

The woman’s husband neither responded to calls nor replied to a text message for a comment.