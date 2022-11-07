Wind factor brings down AQI in Noida, Gzb for second consecutive day

Noida: The air quality index (AQI) has improved in the National Capital region (NCR) cities from Saturday onwards. As the wind speed went up by a few notches, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad continued to see better air for the second consecutive day on Sunday, while the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also lifted restrictions placed under the graded response action plan (Grap) stage 4.

The major restrictions in Noida included shutting of schools till November 8, and no entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles from Noida to Delhi. While the restriction on vehicles has been lifted, no amended directions were passed by the district administration regarding opening or closure of schools. However, the ban on private construction activities under Grap stage 3 will still stay.

“The CAQM has passed the order of lifting Grap 4 and now Grap 3 is in place again. We will be following all directives,” said Ritu Maheshwari, who is handling the additional charge as district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 339 in Delhi and 330 in Noida, both in the ‘very poor’ category. The pollution levels also eased further in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, with an AQI of 288 and 299 respectively, both in the ‘poor’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) forecast for the next few days, the overall AQI is expected to improve owing to strong easterly winds and will remain in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday and Monday. The air quality may deteriorate on November 8 and 9, but will still remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

“There has been some relief due to meteorological conditions such as better wind speed. Our teams are on the ground to ensure enforcement of Grap 3 directives,” said Praveen Kumar, Uttar Pradesh PCB regional officer, Noida.

With curbs on heavy and medium goods vehicles from entering Delhi under Grap 4, Noida traffic police issued an advisory on Saturday, suggesting alternative routes that these vehicles can take till the pollution levels improve in the NCR. All heavy and medium good vehicles, except those involved in emergency services and light motor vehicles up to BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel were not allowed to enter Delhi borders. However, all such curbs were lifted by Sunday evening.

“In case of any problem or confusion regarding traffic movement after Sunday’s order, commuters can call the traffic helpline number 9971009001. We have deployed officials at the borders to ensure that polluting vehicles are penalised,” said Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida.

Noida authority officials informed that 82 water tankers were used by the work circles for sprinkling on 242 kilometres of roads on Sunday. Additionally, 45 anti-smog guns were also deployed at various places and 378 tonnes of construction waste was picked up. The authority also imposed fines worth ₹16.45 lakh on 47 projects and sites where violations of Grap 4 norms were detected during the day.