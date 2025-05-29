With 4 new Covid cases, Gautam Budh Nagar tally reaches 19; all mild infections

NOIDA: Four new Covid-19 cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the district tally to 19 active cases, prompting the district health department to intensify contact tracing and preventive measures. Of the 19 confirmed cases, 11 are women and 8 are men, with patients ranging in age from 24 to 71 years, said health officials. According to officials, most of the cases have been detected through private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

All individuals are exhibiting only mild symptoms such as cough, cold, and low-grade fever and no severe or hospitalised cases have been reported yet, according to health officials.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. The rise in Covid cases over the last three-four days in Gautam Budh Nagar indicates a mild but noticeable uptick. However, there is no need to panic. All the patients have been put under home isolation and they are being regularly monitored by our health department teams”, said chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Narendra Kumar.

According to officials, most of the cases have been detected through private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.The district health department has begun collecting samples for genome sequencing to identify the circulating variant of the virus.

“We advise everyone to use face masks, carry hand sanitisers, and avoid crowded places, especially if they show any flu-like symptoms. Residents are urged to remain cautious and report symptoms immediately for timely diagnosis and containment”, added CMO Gautam Budh Nagar.

To prepare for a potential surge, seven oxygen plants installed in government hospitals are fully functional. These plants are located at community health centers in Dadri, Bisrakh, and Jewar, district hospital in Sector 39, GIMS among other government facilities in the district. A dedicated COVID-19 ward at the district hospital is also being kept in readiness, said officials.

Delhi has recorded over 100 cases over the last week. The Union Health Ministry’s latest update on May 26 reported 752 fresh cases nationwide in the last seven days.