With PM Modi likely to inaugurate, Greater Noida readies for UP Trade Show

GREATER NOIDA: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate the 3rd edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) and chief minister Yogi Adityanath also expected to attend along with senior state ministers, the Gautam Budh district administration has intensified preparations for the special event. Greater Noida will host the trade show to be organised from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart. Meanwhile, Russia will be the partner country at this year’s trade show, officials said. (HT Photo)

Anticipating a massive turnout, officials said a coordinated plan is underway to streamline traffic and enhance public convenience. Road preparations are underway, especially around the Galgotia underpass and the NASA parking stretch, to prevent bottlenecks. Authorities have earmarked the NASA ground for parking, with space for up to 8,000 vehicles.

“Given the expected footfall, we have directed all departments concerned to work in close coordination. Our priority is to ensure smooth traffic movement, adequate parking, and a safe environment for both visitors and residents,” said Gautam Budh Nagar’s district magistrate Medha Roopam.

To bolster safety, officials are installing 45 CCTV cameras at key entry and exit points, backed by a round-the-clock control room. Public address systems will also be used to guide visitors on parking and traffic movement.

“The International Trade Show is a global scale event, and we are ensuring that Greater Noida is fully prepared to host it seamlessly. Directions have been issued to all departments concerned to complete road widening, resurfacing and repair works on priority. The road stretch from Galgotias underpass to NASA parking has been widened, while a protection wall has been constructed along the central verge to streamline traffic movement”, said Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar.

In addition, authorities have identified 15 dark spots across the area, where new street lighting is being installed to enhance visibility and pedestrian safety. Following recent rainfall, pothole repairs and drainage clearance have been fast-tracked.

A cleanliness and greenery drive has also been launched in and around the venue to improve the environment for visitors. These measures are meant to make the event safe and welcoming for all participants, officials said.

“The aim is not only to manage traffic and crowd flow during the five-day event, but leave behind permanent civic improvements in terms of roads, lighting and urban infrastructure,” said Kumar.

While the event is seen as an opportunity to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s industrial and cultural strength, officials emphasised that the focus remains on ensuring safety, mobility and a clean environment for residents and participants during the show.

The 2025 edition of UPITS is expected to be the biggest yet, featuring over 2,500 exhibitors across a wide array of sectors including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), tourism, education, health care, textiles, agriculture, startups, renewable energy, EVs, infrastructure, Geographical Indication-tagged products, one district one product (ODOP), and handicrafts.

Around 125,000 national and international buyers and nearly 425,000 visitors are projected to attend over the five days, said officials.