With spike in cases, residential bodies in Noida gear up to tackle Covid-19

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, residents’ associations in Noida are preparing to control the spread of the disease with minimal inconvenience to residents.

Gautam Budh Nagar district currently has 319 active cases and more cases are being reported daily.

Last year residential bodies had faced flack from people for taking decisions that were inconvenient for them such as monitoring visitors and domestic helps even before official guidelines were shared on these matters.

“Till March 10 we did not have a single positive case in our society but today we have 16. When a health department team visited us today, we decided to get ahead of the situation. We have closed the gym, club and the kids’ playing area till April 15 for now. We will review the situation and take further action,” said Amit Gupta, president, Apartment Owners Association, Prateek Wisteria.

He said that the swimming pool that was scheduled to open will also remain closed.

Associations urged senior citizens to avoid going out as much as possible, while also requesting people to continue using masks and maintain social distancing.

“We are acting on the experience of the last year. Currently there are no government orders on this. We don’t want to create any unnecessary inconvenience for the residents. But all societies are monitoring the situation closely. In case there are several positive cases, the respective association will take a call on restrictions,” said Rajiva Singh, president, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association.

“There are no new official orders yet (on whether there would be any restrictions). If we receive them, it will be shared with the public,” said city magistrate, Uma Shankar Singh.

The district administration is working on identifying clusters, increasing surveillance and random testing has already begun at the borders.