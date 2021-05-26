Woman arrested for stealing mobile phones of patients at Covid hospital in Noida

: Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman for stealing mobile phones of patients at a Covid-dedicated hospital in Sector 39. The woman, identified as Meena Devi, is a resident of Gurugram and was employed on contractual basis at the facility.

As per police officials, six stolen mobile phones were recovered from the suspect.

“The woman was arrested on Wednesday morning from Sector 51. She used to work as help staff at the hospital and would steal the mobile phones of critically ill Covid patients as well as those who passed away at the hospital,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.

He added that since the Covid patients were in isolation and did not have any family members nearby, their belongings were left unguarded which made it easier for the suspect to steal the phones.

The woman has been booked under relevant sections of IPC.

“The thefts were carried out between April and May this year. Two people had submitted complaints of mobile theft at the hospital,” said Tomar. htc