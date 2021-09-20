Woman, daughter killed in hit-and-run in Noida

In an incident of hit-and-run, a 45-year-old woman and her 19-year-old daughter were crushed to death allegedly by an SUV near the Mahamaya flyover in Sector 37 late Sunday night. The woman’s husband sustained minor injuries in the accident, police said.

The deceased were identified as Neeraj Sharma and her daughter Anjali, who lived in a society in Noida’s Salarpur. The family is a native of Agra, police said.

According to Neeraj’s husband Ramkaran Sharma, they were waiting for public transport near the Mahamaya flyover when the accident took place.

“We had returned from Mathura and were on our way home. Around 2am, I was trying to flag down an auto-rickshaw to take us home while my wife and daughter were standing aside. All of a sudden a speeding SUV hit them before hitting me, and fled the spot,” said Ramkaran.

According to police, passersby called the police helpline after which a team from Sector 39 police station reached the spot and took the injured to a private hospital. While the women were declared brought dead while Ramkaran was treated for his minor injuries, police said, adding that both the bodies were sent for an autopsy.

Officials said that based on information from eyewitnesses, they have identified the vehicle, a Scorpio registered in Noida.

“We have also identified the owner and are working on tracing the driver. The SUV was speeding when it hit the victims. The bodies were handed over to the family following the autopsy,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.

Based on Ramkaran’s complaint, a case was registered at Sector 39 police station against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code.

On September 15, a 27-year-old man from Delhi was killed by a speeding vehicle in Sector 98 under Sector 39 police jurisdiction when he was riding a motorcycle. Despite tracing the vehicle to Delhi, no arrests have been made in the case yet.