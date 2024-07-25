Woman exec suicide: Non-bailable warrants against three bank employees

The Ghaziabad police have arrested two women and procured non-bailable warrants for three other employees of a multinational bank in Noida on charges of abetting the suicide of a 26-year-old woman executive, who ended her life at her home in Ghaziabad on July 12, after leaving behind a five-page note alleging workplace harassment, said senior police officers on Wednesday. Police are on the lookout for two other male colleagues and one woman colleague who allegedly had a fight with the deceased in the cafeteria on July 9 and also bullied her for her rural background and her way of dressing. (Representational image)

In all, her note names six colleagues, three of whom are women, police said.

The police on July 18 arrested a senior manager of the bank while two women colleagues, a 32-year-old resident of Salarpur in Sector-39, Noida, and a 26-year-old woman from Badarpur, Delhi, were arrested on Tuesday.

“The two women allegedly harassed the deceased at office and passed hurtful comments about her. The senior manager, under the influence of the women suspects, did not accept her resignation when she tried to resign. Instead, he terminated her services on July 11. A day later she ended her life,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (city 2).

The police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 108 (abetting suicide) at Nandgram police station and it named several of her colleagues.

So far, three of her colleagues have been arrested and police are on the lookout for two other male colleagues and one woman colleague who allegedly had a fight with the deceased in the cafeteria on July 9 and also bullied her for her rural background and her way of dressing.

“They are absconding since the incident. We have obtained non-bailable warrants for them. Our teams will trace them soon,” the ACP said.

The bank had earlier mentioned that the deceased was employed through a business service provider but they did not comment on whether the arrested suspects were bank employees or not.