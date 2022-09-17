Home / Cities / Noida News / Woman found dead in Ghaziabad flat, police suspect murder

Woman found dead in Ghaziabad flat, police suspect murder

noida news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 10:50 PM IST

According to police, the woman, a native of Bulandshahr district, had rented the flat around eight months ago. She was estranged from her husband, who had never visited her in Ghaziabad, they said.

The body was found with several injury marks. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent

A 33-year-old woman was found dead with several injury marks in her rented flat in Ghaziabad’s Deen Dayal Puri locality on Saturday morning, police said, adding that they suspect that she was murdered.

According to police, the woman, identified as Asha Devi, a native of Bulandshahr district, had rented the flat around eight months ago. She was estranged from her husband, who had never visited her in Ghaziabad, they said.

“We got information about the incident around 11am when one of the neighbours found that the main door of the victim’s flat was latched from outside. When he opened the door, he found the woman dead and immediately informed the police. We roped in forensic and dog squad teams to the scene of crime and suspect a murder. A major head injury was also found on the body,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

“We are trying to trace the family of the deceased and the flat owner has also been called from Delhi. An FIR for murder will be registered into the incident,” Agarwal said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

Saturday, September 17, 2022
