Woman found dead in Noida hotel, family alleges foul play

Published on Aug 04, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Noida: A 26-year-old woman died by suspected suicide inside a hotel room under Phase 3 police station limits in Noida, police said on Wednesday
Noida: A 26-year-old woman died by suspected suicide inside a hotel room under Phase 3 police station limits in Noida, police said on Wednesday. While police said it is a case of suicide, the family members of the deceased woman alleged that the woman was raped by a man she met a few days back and she was murdered by him.

According to police, the woman was a resident of Ghaziabad and worked with an information technology (IT) firm at Sector 25A in Noida.

“On Tuesday afternoon, we received information from the hotel authorities about a woman found hanging inside a room at their establishment. A police team was rushed to the spot and her family members were informed about the same. The body was sent to a private hospital and a post-mortem was conducted,” said Ankita Sharma, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).

During investigation, it was found that the woman checked in at the hotel on Monday evening.

“The deceased had checked into the hotel at around 9pm on Monday. She had booked the hotel from a mobile application. Around 12pm on Tuesday during the check-out time, the hotel staff tried contacting her. When there was no response, they broke into the hotel room and found her dead,” said ADCP Sharma.

However, the father of the deceased woman had alleged foul play behind his daughter’s death. “My daughter had met a man at a club in Noida on Sunday night who, we suspect, laced drugs in her drinks because of which she fell unconscious. We suspect that he raped her and later murdered her. We want justice for our daughter and the matter should be investigated thoroughly,” he said.

According to police, the post-mortem report has ruled out rape, said officials.

“The cause of death in the post-mortem report is ante-mortem injuries due to hanging. The report has ruled out rape. However, since the family has made an allegation, further testing is being done in the forensic laboratory,” ADCP Sharma added.

Police said that the family members of the deceased woman are yet to submit a written complaint in the matter.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

