Woman found dead in Noida hotel, family alleges foul play
Noida: A 26-year-old woman died by suspected suicide inside a hotel room under Phase 3 police station limits in Noida, police said on Wednesday. While police said it is a case of suicide, the family members of the deceased woman alleged that the woman was raped by a man she met a few days back and she was murdered by him.
According to police, the woman was a resident of Ghaziabad and worked with an information technology (IT) firm at Sector 25A in Noida.
“On Tuesday afternoon, we received information from the hotel authorities about a woman found hanging inside a room at their establishment. A police team was rushed to the spot and her family members were informed about the same. The body was sent to a private hospital and a post-mortem was conducted,” said Ankita Sharma, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).
During investigation, it was found that the woman checked in at the hotel on Monday evening.
“The deceased had checked into the hotel at around 9pm on Monday. She had booked the hotel from a mobile application. Around 12pm on Tuesday during the check-out time, the hotel staff tried contacting her. When there was no response, they broke into the hotel room and found her dead,” said ADCP Sharma.
However, the father of the deceased woman had alleged foul play behind his daughter’s death. “My daughter had met a man at a club in Noida on Sunday night who, we suspect, laced drugs in her drinks because of which she fell unconscious. We suspect that he raped her and later murdered her. We want justice for our daughter and the matter should be investigated thoroughly,” he said.
According to police, the post-mortem report has ruled out rape, said officials.
“The cause of death in the post-mortem report is ante-mortem injuries due to hanging. The report has ruled out rape. However, since the family has made an allegation, further testing is being done in the forensic laboratory,” ADCP Sharma added.
Police said that the family members of the deceased woman are yet to submit a written complaint in the matter.
Fazil murdered to avenge BJP leader’s killing: Cops
The probe into the murder of Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet has revealed that the attack was in retaliation to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Praveen Nettaru, a Mangaluru police said on Wednesday, who did not wish to be named. Based on a tipoff, the police arrested six people on Monday in connection with the murder from the outskirts of Mangaluru. Police probe revealed Suhas Shetty to be the prime accused in the case.
Siddaramaiah b’day bash leads to traffic snarls in Davanagere
Karnataka's Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic as long as 6 kilometres on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former chief minister of the state Siddaramaiah is celebrating his 75th birthday with lakhs of supporters coming on the streets. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to join the celebration. Siddaramaiah is a senior politician and representative of the Indian National Congress party in the state of Karnataka.
Rahul calls BJP ‘colonisers’, says party dividing people
Former All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, calling them “colonisers” and pursuing a path that “infuses hate and divides people.” “The Congress government whereas has brought people together, created harmony in the state. the BJP government is dividing people and spreading hatred in this beautiful state,” Gandhi said while addressing a gathering in Davangere, 261km from Bengaluru.
Rahul Gandhi initiated into Lingayat sect by Murugha Math head seer
Former president of the All India Congress Committee Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the Murugha Math, one of the important religious centres for the Lingayat community, in Chitradurga, joining a long of list of political leaders who have marked their presence in the monastery in recent times. Gandhi was also given the 'Lingadeekshe' or ceremonially initiated into the Lingayat sect by the head seer, Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.
Noida authority to hike land allotment rates
The Noida authority has decided to hike land allotment rates and bring out new brochures for its soon to be launched property schemes. Currently the authority has group housing land, commercial plots, individual residential plots, built houses, shops, and other properties available for allotment. The authority needs to revise land allotment rates on the basis of property rates in the market.
