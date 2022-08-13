Woman held for assaulting e-rickshaw driver in Noida
A woman was taken into police custody on Saturday for allegedly thrashing a rickshaw driver after his vehicle brushed against her car in Noida.
The incident took place under Phase 2 police station area and action was taken after a video of it went viral on social media platforms. Several users condemned the incident, also drawing a parallel with the Shrikant Tyagi case in Noida last week.
The incident took place on Friday when the woman’s car was slightly dented though she received no injuries. In the one-and-a-half-minute video, the woman can be seen responding violently, slapping the e-rickshaw driver 17 times. She allegedly also took the driver’s phone and some money.
Later, the e-rickshaw driver filed a case in Noida Phase 2 police station. Police registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentionally insulting and provoking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“She has told us that she hails from Delhi and is married to a family based in Agra,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer (SHO), Phase 2 police station.
The woman has been arrested from Sector 110 where she lives currently. Officials said that she was produced in front of a magistrate and sent to judicial custody.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
