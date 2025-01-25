Woman jumps to death from 6th floor in Noida   

Noida: A 32-year-old housewife allegedly took her life by jumping from terrace of the sixth floor of their multi-storey building in Sector 73, Noida, on Friday morning, said police, adding that a preliminary probe found that she was suffering from depression. Investigation found her family members did not observe anything unusual in her conduct as she had her breakfast. It was revealed that she was suffering from depression and was taking medical treatment. (Representational image)

A two-minute video on social media platforms showed local residents trying to stop her while she was sitting on the boundary wall of the terrace. By the time locals reach the terrace to rescue her, she jumps to her death.

Her name is being withheld to prevent her identity. HT could not verify the authenticity of the video clip.

“The woman, 32, originally from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, resided with her software engineer husband in Sector 73 (under the jurisdiction of Sector 113),” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer, Sector 113.

“On Friday around 9.30am, she went on the terrace of her building without informing anyone at home. Her husband was at home when she left home,” the SHO added.

After approaching the terrace, she sat on the boundary wall to jump when locals spotted her, said police, adding that as locals shouted at her to get back and not jump, she paused for a minute and suddenly plunged to her death. Then they informed police about the incident.

Investigation found her family members did not observe anything unusual in her conduct as she had her breakfast. “It was revealed that she was suffering from depression and was taking medical treatment,” the SHO said, adding that her body was shifted for post-mortem and further investigation was on.