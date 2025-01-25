Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman jumps to death from 6th floor in Noida   

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 25, 2025 06:42 AM IST

As local residents shouted at her to get back and not jump, she paused for a minute and suddenly plunged to her death

Noida: A 32-year-old housewife allegedly took her life by jumping from terrace of the sixth floor of their multi-storey building in Sector 73, Noida, on Friday morning, said police, adding that a preliminary probe found that she was suffering from depression.

Investigation found her family members did not observe anything unusual in her conduct as she had her breakfast. It was revealed that she was suffering from depression and was taking medical treatment. (Representational image)
Investigation found her family members did not observe anything unusual in her conduct as she had her breakfast. It was revealed that she was suffering from depression and was taking medical treatment. (Representational image)

A two-minute video on social media platforms showed local residents trying to stop her while she was sitting on the boundary wall of the terrace. By the time locals reach the terrace to rescue her, she jumps to her death.

Her name is being withheld to prevent her identity. HT could not verify the authenticity of the video clip.

“The woman, 32, originally from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, resided with her software engineer husband in Sector 73 (under the jurisdiction of Sector 113),” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer, Sector 113.

“On Friday around 9.30am, she went on the terrace of her building without informing anyone at home. Her husband was at home when she left home,” the SHO added.

After approaching the terrace, she sat on the boundary wall to jump when locals spotted her, said police, adding that as locals shouted at her to get back and not jump, she paused for a minute and suddenly plunged to her death. Then they informed police about the incident.

Investigation found her family members did not observe anything unusual in her conduct as she had her breakfast. “It was revealed that she was suffering from depression and was taking medical treatment,” the SHO said, adding that her body was shifted for post-mortem and further investigation was on.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On