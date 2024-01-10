Woman jumps to death with infant from 16th floor

A 33-year-old woman allegedly jumped along with her six-month-old baby to death at a society in Greater Noida-west from the 16th floor balcony of her residence on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police officials said. HT Image

The woman was ill and had been battling depression since giving birth to her second child recently. Married for five years, she lived with her husband in the US along with their son, 4, and new-born baby girl. Due to her depression, her parents brought her to India at their residence here 15-20 days ago, said police citing her family.

According to Arvind Singh, station house officer (Bisrakh police station), police were informed by a security guard at 12.30am on Wednesday.

“Upon inquiry, it was found that the woman was living with her parents and brother in the society who live on the 16th floor of the tower. They had celebrated her son’s birthday on Monday,” said the officer.

“Police are carrying further proceedings but no case has been registered as yet”, the official added.

Some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).