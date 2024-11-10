Woman murdered by husband, brother-in-law after spat; both arrested

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband and his elder brother, following a heated argument on Friday evening in the Sarfabad locality in Sector 73, police said on Saturday. Both men were reportedly arrested shortly after the incident, they added. Initial investigation revealed that Sonia and Pankaj had been married for approximately 10 years and have two children, a six-year-old son and a three-year-old son. (Representational image)

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan, 35, the situation escalated when Sonia and Pankaj began quarreling over a personal issue. Rahul, Pankaj’s brother, 36, attempted to intervene, but his involvement allegedly turned violent, ultimately resulting in a fatal attack on Sonia.

“Upon initial investigation, it was revealed that Sonia and Pankaj had been married for approximately 10 years and have two children, a six-year-old son and a three-year-old son,” said DCP Badan.

Police said that the confrontation, which started as a domestic dispute, intensified and ended in tragedy. Rahul reportedly lost his temper during the quarrel and allegedly stabbed Sonia multiple times in the neck and stomach, they added. The incident occurred around 5.30pm on Friday, according to the police.

Noida Sector 113 police station officers said that Pankaj and Rahul were taken into custody after the incident. They were booked under sections 101 (1) for murder, 103 (1) for punishment of murder (which can lead to a death sentence or life imprisonment with a fine), and 61 (for criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officers said.

Sonia’s body was sent for postmortem to confirm the exact cause of death, they added.