Woman, son falls to death from 13th floor of Gr Noida West high-rise

A 37-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son allegedly jumped from the 13th-floor balcony of Ace City high-rise apartment in Greater Noida West on Saturday morning. Police said they are currently treating the case as a suspected suicide, though all angles are being investigated. A suicide note was recovered from the apartment, police said. Police said a suicide note was recovered from the family’s apartment, suggesting that the mother was distressed over her son’s prolonged illness. (Getty Images)

According to police, the incident took place around 10am at a society under Bisrakh police station limits, triggering panic among residents.

Neighbours said they raised the alarm after hearing loud screams and then saw the mother and child lying in a pool of blood in the common area. Both were declared dead on the spot, police added.

According to officers, the woman lived with her chartered accountant husband and their only son, who was 11 years old. The father had left for work in the morning after asking her to give medicines to the boy, who was specially abled and under treatment for some ailment. After administering the dose, she reportedly took him to the balcony for a stroll. Minutes later, the two were found dead after falling from the 13th floor.

“After receiving information that a woman and her 11-year-old son had jumped from the 13th floor of their Greater Noida apartment, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination,” said deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthi.

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the family’s apartment, suggesting that the mother was distressed over her son’s prolonged illness.

The note, addressed to her husband, reportedly said: “We are leaving this world… sorry. We don’t want to trouble you anymore. Nobody is responsible for our deaths.”

Preliminary inquiries indicate that Daksh had been under treatment for a long-term mental condition since childhood. He had not been attending school, and remained dependent on medication. Family members had also sought spiritual help, but his condition did not improve, which police said may have added to his mother’s anguish.

The family hails from a village in Uttarakhand. Police said the autopsy report is awaited, and no case had been registered till the time of filing this report.