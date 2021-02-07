IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Woman’s phone snatched outside Noida high-rise
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Woman’s phone snatched outside Noida high-rise

Noida: Two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman outside a high-rise in Sector 75 on Saturday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:42 PM IST

Noida: Two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman outside a high-rise in Sector 75 on Saturday afternoon. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera, police said.

The footage of the incident was shared widely on social media from where it came to the notice of Noida police. In the footage, two women are seen standing outside a residential society in Sector 75 when two persons on a motorcycle snatched a phone from one of them before fleeing the spot.

Police have taken cognizance of the matter. “We saw the video after it was brought to our attention, but the victim has not come forward yet. No complaint has been filed in this regard. We are working on identifying the woman. The incident seems to have occurred in Sector 75,” said Sudheer Kumar, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

Residents in the area said that the spot is near another snatching point in Sector 77. “A snatching incident was reported from just outside our society gate a few days ago. That incident was also caught in the CCTV cameras. There is a probability that the same men were responsible for both the incidents,” said Amit Gupta, president, Apartment Owners Association, Prateek Wisteria.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Woman’s phone snatched outside Noida high-rise

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Noida: Two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman outside a high-rise in Sector 75 on Saturday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Teams of NDRF’s eighth battalion rushed to Uttarakhand for search and rescue

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Ghaziabad: At least five teams of the eighth battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were dispatched for search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, which was hit by flash floods when a portion of a glacier broke off in the Tapovan area on Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Schools, parents express concern over SOP clauses issued for resuming classes in UP

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The basic education department of the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOP) for schools and parents to be followed for the reopening of schools in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Recovery certificates against defaulting builders: Only 13% of 296 crore realised in Gautam Budh Nagar

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:40 PM IST
NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has so far been able to retrieve only about 13% of its target for the current fiscal from builders against whom recovery certificates had been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP Rera)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar aims to inoculate left out health workers on Feb 15

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:38 PM IST
NOIDA: Concerned over the lukewarm response to all six sessions of phase 1 of the Covid-19 vaccination, the Gautam Budh Nagar district health department has decided to launch a mop up round on February 15 to cover remaining 10,510 health workers who could not get the vaccine shots
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Family alleges man tortured at de-addiction centre in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Greater Noida: A family has filed a police complaint alleging their ward was tortured at a de-addiction centre in Greater Noida
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Seven cops suspended over extortion allegations

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Noida: Seven police officers, including a police post in-charge, were suspended by the commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, on Sunday following allegations of extortion from commercial vehicles
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Elderly couple’s murder in Greater Noida: Two suspects arrested, two on the run

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Noida: Three days after the double murder of an elderly couple, the police on Sunday arrested two suspects after an encounter in Greater Noida
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad robbery: Three children survive murder attempt as suspect’s pistol got jammed, say cops

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Ghaziabad: After shooting the 32-year-old woman and a teenaged tutor during the robbery in the woman’s house at Saraswati Vihar on Saturday night, one of the suspects had tried to open fire at woman’s three minor children, but his pistol got jammed, police said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Woman, 16-yr-old girl shot dead during robbery in Ghaziabad; two suspects arrested

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old woman was shot dead and her three minor children were seriously injured during a robbery incident at their house in the Saraswati Vihar locality on Saturday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Three burglars wanted in over 50 cases arrested in Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Noida: Police on Friday night arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in over 50 cases of burglaries across the national capital region (NCR)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Forum orders bank to refund fraudulently made transaction

By Kapil Datta, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar district consumer court levied a penalty on a private bank for using money in a customer’s savings bank account to pay for a fraudulent credit card transaction
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

New 400 kV power station to start its operations by March-end

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:36 PM IST
NOIDA: Nearly 40,000 power consumers residing in at least 10 sectors of the city will have an uninterrupted electricity supply by the end of March this year as the new 400 kV power station in Sector 123 is set to start functioning, officials said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Tikait lashes out at Delhi Police for sending notices

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Saturday sent out notices to several people who allegedly participated in the tractor rally on Republic Day, inviting the ire of several farmer leaders at the UP Gate protest site
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: 100 people arrested for drinking at public places

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police Friday night arrested over 100 people for drinking at public places
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP