Work on link road to Jewar airport to begin soon
The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Thursday said it hired a contractor to link the expressway with the Jewar airport. The project will involve constructing a loop on the expressway and laying a new 760-metre-long road.
“The contractor will finish the project in seven months. This project is crucial because it will ease commuting,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of Yeida.
The authority sanctioned Rs74 crore for the project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractors can again go to Delhi, if govt makes things difficult: Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Noida, farmers say they halted Bihar-bound train; cops, railways differ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Rail roko’ stir: Farmer groups miss the train in Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top officials get Covid vaccine jab in Gautam Budh Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 38% turnout for Covid-19 vaccination in Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man kills wife, takes his own life in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on link road to Jewar airport to begin soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yeida to launch residential, industrial plot scheme on February 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents demand opening of Sector 101 metro station during peak hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida struggles for clean air as wind speed drops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida authority allows subdivision of industrial plots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida to hold water court to settle dues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad: Rates reduced for map clearances in Modinagar, Muradnagar and Loni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida authority sends updated plan to clean Kondli drain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teenagers held for murder of 10-year-old boy in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox