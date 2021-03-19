Yamuna expressway authority to launch commercial plot scheme
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said that it will likely to launch a commercial plot scheme near Jewar Airport’s sector 22D next week
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said that it will likely to launch a commercial plot scheme near Jewar Airport’s sector 22D next week.
The scheme will comprise 57 units each between 35 square metres to 212 square metres and will serve residential projects expected come up in sectors 18, 20 and 22.
Planned near Moonjkhera, the commercial complex will be established near the authority’s affordable housing scheme that has already built around 7,000 units and are ready for possession.
Noida woman loses ₹9 lakh in online fraud
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
A 60-year-old woman claimed on Friday that unauthorised withdrawals to the tune of ₹9 lakh was made from her bank account last month
Jewar airport to be connected via Blue Line
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Plans are on to connect the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar with the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line and offer a quick link across the national capital region (NCR)
Yamuna expressway authority to launch commercial plot scheme
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said that it will likely to launch a commercial plot scheme near Jewar Airport’s sector 22D next week
Air quality improves slightly, strong surface winds predicted
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Noida and adjoining regions breathed better air as ventilation improved over the last 24 hours, according to the central pollution control boar (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) data, but pollution levels were still in the “very poor category”
Three persons including two Nepali citizens arrested in cyber fraud
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Noida: Noida Police on Friday arrested three persons suspected of being involved in cybercrimes, including two Nepalis, on Friday
Tenant gets 20 years imprisonment for rape of minor daughter of landlord
By Kapil Datta, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
A Greater Noida district court on Friday awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment to a 42-year-old man for raping his apartment owner’s 14-year-old girl in July 2018
Air 'very poor' for third day in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Woman raped on pretext of job in Noida
By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Noida: A 23-year-old woman from Kerala who worked as a nurse was allegedly drugged and then raped by a man on the pretext of providing a job
Noida: Two kids among six injured in fire caused by cylinder gas leak
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Noida: Six members of a family, including two children and a woman, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out on Thursday morning at their home in Sector 28, police said
Farmers protest against Greater Noida authority
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
GREATER NOIDA: Farmers protested against the Greater Noida authority, near its main administration office in sector Knowledge Park 5 from 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday, after the Uttar Pradesh government refused to provide them with residential plots and increase the land compensation among other benefits
Air quality in Noida worsens
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Noida: The air quality in Noida and adjoining cities worsened on Thursday amid a spike in the pollution levels due to the dusty winds
Five arrested for illegal construction in Greater Noida, premises sealed
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Greater Noida: The Bisrakh police in Greater Noida arrested five persons on Wednesday for allegedly developing an illegal structure in Shahberi, and also sealed the premises
Yeida ropes in central govt agency for ₹300-cr pod taxi project
By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:06 AM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) said on Thursday that it has roped in the central government agency, Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL), to work on a ₹300 crore pod taxi project that will connect the Film City with the airport
Special surveillance to start in residential areas showing a rise in cases
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Fresh Covid-19 cases have started to emerge in several residential clusters of Ghaziabad in March, according to data of the district health department
Covid crisis: Sample positivity rate starts to rise in Ghaziabad
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The reducing trend of fresh Covid cases in the district has reversed in March as the sample positivity rate stands at 0