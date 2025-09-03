Yamuna rise triggers evacuation in Noida; officials maintain vigil, set up relief centres

As the Yamuna river swelled following continuous rainfall and heavy discharge from upstream barrages, parts of Noida close to the floodplains witnessed rising water levels on Tuesday, forcing the district administration to shift families, cattle and even stray animals to safer ground, officials said. According to irrigation department data, discharge from the Okhla barrage was recorded at 86,330 cusecs on Tuesday, with the water level at 199.25 metres, just below the danger mark of 200.60 metres. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to irrigation department data, discharge from the Okhla barrage was recorded at 86,330 cusecs on Tuesday, with the water level at 199.25 metres, just below the danger mark of 200.60 metres. Officials said the situation could peak by late Tuesday night, with discharge expected to rise to nearly 200,000 cusecs. In contrast, the Hindon River remained stable, with a discharge of 5,254 cusecs and a water level at 199.95 metres, well below its danger mark of 205.08 metres.

“The situation at the Hindon is completely safe. If flooding occurs, it will only impact areas within the embankments, while colonies and habitations outside remain absolutely normal,” said BK Singh, executive engineer, irrigation department, Gautam Budh Nagar. He added that only three to four sparsely populated villages near the Yamuna embankment in Gautam Budh Nagar were affected, while other vulnerable areas lay in Ghaziabad.

Officials said the Shahdara drain was being monitored from Delhi, while the Kondli flow was normal with no flooding reported. “We are conducting constant patrolling of the floodplains and maintaining strict vigilance to ensure outer areas remain unaffected. Our engineers are on the ground round the clock, and an adequate stock of material is available to address any situation that may arise,” Singh said, adding that Yamuna water levels may rise further in the next 24–48 hours before starting to recede.

In Sector 135, a cow shelter was partially submerged, while villagers from Nangli Wajidpur began shifting their cattle. “We had to leave our fields and move our cattle to the shelter,” said Ramesh Kumar, a local farmer. “It is difficult, but the water was rising near the Pushta, and we could not risk the animals.”

The district administration has set up one relief centre each in Sadar, Dadri and Jewar tehsils, equipped with community kitchens. Nearly 150 people in Sadar and about 100 in Dadri were shifted, officials said, while farmland in Jewar had already been submerged. “Our crops are already under water, so this season’s harvest is gone,” said Manoj Yadav, a farmer from Jewar. “What we worry about is how long the water will take to recede.”

At the Dadri relief centre, displaced families expressed uncertainty. “The children are scared, but here we are safe,” said Sunita Devi. “The officials told us it is temporary, and once the water recedes, we can go back.”

According to officials, 20 flood posts have been activated across the district: six in Sadar, nine in Dadri and five in Jewar. Protective embankments and dams are in place at Atta, Hindon–Yamuna Doab and Ilahabans in Sadar; Kulesara and Amanabad in Dadri; and at Atta and the Chaudhary Charan Singh Jewar–Tappal embankment in Jewar. Relief centres have been mapped at Faleda Bangar (Jewar), Yakutpur and Kasna (Sadar), and Chotpur, Yusufpur Chaksaveri and Chhajarsi (Dadri).

“The district has already activated 20 flood posts across Sadar, Dadri and Jewar, with relief centres mapped in nearby villages. Our focus is to ensure that if water levels rise suddenly, both people and their cattle have immediate access to shelter, food and drinking water,” said Omkar Chaturvedi, district disaster management expert.

Animal rescue efforts were also stepped up. “We have rescued around 150 animals, including cattle, donkeys, goats and others, and relocated them to our centre in Sector 135,” said Sanjay Mohapatra, founder of House of Stray Animals. “The facility can accommodate about 300 animals and is equipped with water, food, shelter and medicines. Around five to seven other NGOs are also supporting the effort.”

Officials maintained there was no need for panic. “During the 2023 floods, the discharge had reached 3.72 lakh cusecs, which we managed safely. In comparison, the current expected maximum of two lakh cusecs is well within capacity,” Singh said, noting that infrastructure had been strengthened in recent years. “Even in the Hindon, the current discharge of about 5,000 cusecs is much lower than the historic high of 1.30 lakh cusecs, so there is simply no comparison.”

On Tuesday, district magistrate Medha Rupam inspected Sector 150, reviewing flood-affected areas and arrangements for residents and livestock. Officials said the inspection was part of ongoing monitoring to ensure preparedness and timely response.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 23.5 mm rainfall in Gautam Budh Nagar till 8.30am on Tuesday, with humidity levels at 96%. A yellow alert was issued for September 2 for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, while light to moderate rain is expected through the week.