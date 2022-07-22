Yeida allots 37 plots for Medical Devices Park
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) allotted 37 plots of its Medical Device park to successful applicants via lucky draw on Friday. The project will be developed in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway near the Noida International Airport site at Jewar.
A total of 173 companies applied for 136 plots sized 1000 square metres, 2100 square metres and 4000 square metres. However, following a detailed scrutiny conducted by the authority’s technical team, only 39 companies qualified. The selected companies manufacture medical machines and equipment. The Yeida opened the scheme for applications on May 23, 2022, with a deadline for July 7, 2022.
“To maintain transparency and accountability, we recorded the entire allotment proceedings and streamed it live on Facebook and YouTube. The Medical Device Park will give boost the manufacturing sector in this region and create jobs for locals,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.
According to the authority, it will receive ₹556 crore in investment for these allotments. Additionally, Yeida will get ₹50.08 crore revenue from selling land to these 37 companies.
There are four categories of companies which got plots under this scheme. Category one companies deal in cancer care and radiotherapy medical devices, while category two companies manufacture radiology and imaging medical devices (both ionizing and non-ionizing radiation products), and nuclear imaging devices. Companies which fall under category four deal in aesthetics and cardio-respiratory medical devices, including catheters of cardio respiratory category and renal care medical devices, and companies under category for are into implants including implantable electronic devices, officials informed.
Total 11 companies were alloted plots sized 1000 square metres, 21 companies were allotted plots sized 2100 square metres, and five companies were allotted plots sized 4000 square metres.
Yeida will allot the remaining plots in its next scheme to be launched soon. “We want companies with adequate financial stretch, experience and technical qualification of manufacturing medical devices which is why many firms were rejected in this scheme,” said Singh.
-
Two students from Gautam Budh Nagar top Noida region in CBSE Class 10 board exams
Noida/Ghaziabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 10 board results on Friday. Two students from Gautam Budh Nagar topped the Noida region with perfect score of 500/500, said officials. “Mayank Yadav from Amity International School, Noida and Vaishnavi Vinod from DPS, Greater Noida scored 500/500 and topped in the Noida region,” said Piyush Sharma, regional officer (Noida region), CBSE. At Apeejay International School, Greater Noida, Rajalakshmi Anand topped with 95.80%.
-
Greater Noida authority relieves 21 engineers after UP minister issues warning
Greater Noida authority has relieved 21 engineers, leaving the civic body understaffed, officials said. The statement government transferred 28 authority employees on July 2, but seven, including a general manager, have not been relieved yet to ensure proper functioning of municipal work. The move follows a warning issued by Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta which stated that the engineers should either be “relieved or face suspension”.
-
Traffic congestion on NH-9 due to Kanwar Yatra diversions
Ghaziabad: Thousands of commuters were stuck in high density traffic on the National Highway (NH-9) near Masuri/Dasna on Friday morning even as traffic police personnel toiled hard to ease the situation till afternoon. Officials said that the heavy congestion resulted due to diversions which are in place for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Officials said that the traffic situation was normalised by 12.30pm. This year police roped in a different diversion plan.
-
Twin towers demolition in Noida: Security arrangements to be finalised on Monday
Noida: Officials of the Noida authority, Supertech and Edifice Engineering will meet police and National Disaster Response Force teams on Monday to chalk out security arrangements ahead of the demolition of the twin towers at Sector 93A on August 21. The teams will earmark an exclusion zone and everyone within a 50-metre radius will need to be evacuated by early morning on the day of the blast.
-
40-yr-old man stabs wife to death in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad: A 40-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death at their residence in Sector 15, Vasundhara, on Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 2pm. The suspect has been identified as Vikas Meena, while his deceased wife was identified as Kamini (35), who worked as a senior manager with a bank. They have two minor children aged three and eight years of age, police said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics