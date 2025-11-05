Yeida appoints nodal officers for possession issues in industrial sectors

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Tuesday to have appointed dedicated officers for each industrial sector to address registry and possession issues affecting industrial projects. There are five industrial sectors in Yeida area near the Noida International Airport, named as the MSME Park, Medical Device Park, Handicrafts Park, Toy Park, and Apparel Park, in which the CEO has deployed nodal offices. (HT Photos)

These nodal officers will resolve the land disputes with farmers and pave the way for the registry and hand over of the possession to industrial plot allottees, the Authority said.

Due to the land disputes, Yeida is failing to handover the possession thereby delaying the commencement of the industrial units in Yeida area, near Noida airport.

The Authority has directed the staff to ensure that most of the industrial units must be made functional by this December-end, said officials.

“We have directed the staff to ensure that the remaining land in each new developing industrial sector is purchased from farmers, and the possession of the same should be handed over to the allottee. Also, the Authority will identify the unallocated land in each sector and make plans to allot the same through new industrial plot scheme,” said Yeida’s chief executive officer RK Singh.

There are five industrial sectors in Yeida area near the Noida International Airport, named as the MSME Park, Medical Device Park, Handicrafts Park, Toy Park, and Apparel Park, in which the CEO has deployed nodal offices.

The CEO has deployed deputy collector Ajay Kumar Sharma, deputy collector Krishan Gopal Tripathi, officer on special duty (OSD) Shivavtar Singh, OSD Shailendra Kumar Singh, and deputy collector Abhishek Shahi as nodal officer for each park to identify and resolve the issues.

Plot allottees said that the authority made allotments years ago, but it is still to offer possession and also develop basic amenities in sectors delaying the operations of the units.

“These nodal officers will talk to farmers to buy land if there is any requirement in any of these parks. If the possession has been given to an allottee, the layout plan will be sought to enquire the date when the unit will become operational. And if the registry of a plot is delayed, the lease plan will be executed,” said Singh.

Each nodal officer will give an action taken report to the CEO after every 15 days for review and follow up action.

In a UP government partial conducted survey, 94 per cent of industrial was were found unused since allotment. As a result, Yeida wants to take effective steps to make industrial units operational.

“Yeida CEO has expedited the process to facilitate the industrial plot allottees who want to set up units. We hope more and more units will become operational as many are working on their respective project. We will make our unit operational in December-end as the construction is in full swing,” said Toy Park project convenor NP Sharma.