Yeida approves projects to boost industrial, logistics development near Noida airport

Noida:The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Mondayapproved key projects aimed at boosting industrial and logistics development around Noida International Airport, officials said. The authority also plans to develop an industrial node spread over about 8,000 hectares south of Noida International Airport, officials said.

The decisions were taken at the Authority’s 93rd board meeting. The approved projects include a multi-modal logistics park and an 8,000-hectare industrial node which will be developed for factories, warehouses, and light manufacturing.

RK Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida, said, “The board approved the development of a multi-modal logistics park at Tappal-Bajna in the Yeida area. Land for the project will be made available to eligible investors through e-auction. This initiative will boost investment, employment and modern supply-chain infrastructure in the Yamuna area and will help develop the region as a major logistics hub spread over 200 acres.”

The authority also plans to develop an industrial node spread over about 8,000 hectares south of Noida International Airport, officials said, adding that they are in the process of hiring a consultant to prepare the master plan. Officials said the node is expected to boost industrial investment, employment and logistics infrastructure, and provide fresh momentum to planned industrial development around the airport.

To ensure long-term maintenance of civic infrastructure and financial stability in the Yeida area, the authority has prepared the Yeida Corpus Fund Investment Regulation 2026-27. Under the mechanism, one-time lease rent and other eligible non-recurring receipts will be deposited in a corpus and invested securely as per prescribed rules.

As per the officials, the interest earned and permissible amounts received from these investments will be used for maintenance and repair of roads, water supply, sewage and drainage systems, street lights, parks, green belts and other civic amenities in the authority area.

The board also reviewed the status of industrial plot allotments. Of the 295 industrial plots measuring more than 4,000 sqm, lease deeds for 181 plots have been executed, possession has been given to 152 allottees and construction has started on 69 plots. Production has commenced in 13 units.

In Sector 28 Medical Device Park, 123 of the 203 plots have been allotted, while possession has been given for 75 plots and construction has started on 28. Development of facilities, including a 3D prototype lab, electronics assembly facility, biomaterial facility, common IT facility and tooling room, is also underway.

In Sector 29, 159 plots have been allotted in the Apparel Park, while 503 plots have been allotted in the MSME Park and 188 in the Handicraft Park.

During the meeting, officials said it was also discussed that Yeida has recorded a sharp rise in its receipts this financial year. Its total receipts till September in 2025-26 stood at ₹1,495 crore, compared with ₹4,222 crore during the corresponding period in 2026-27 -- an increase of 182%.

During the same period last year, the authority’s total expenditure was ₹333 crore, which increased to ₹5,501 crore this year. The expenditure was mostly on land acquisition and loan repayment, as per data by the authority.