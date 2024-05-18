Yeida asks NHAI to build road from e-way to airport for VIPs

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said a 31km road, connecting Noida international airport with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh in Haryana, is set to be ready by end-June this year. The Yeida and NHAI have signed a new agreement to build two more roads near the airport to boost connectivity. (HT Photo)

A 7.5km stretch of the 31km connecting road, between Noida airport and Yamuna Expressway, will also be completed by mid-June, said Yeida officials.

To seamlessly connect Noida airport with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the 31km road passes via Yamuna Expressway, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Yeida are also building an eight-lane interchange so that commuters travel with ease between the expressways and the new airport.

“The NHAI has informed us that four of the eight lanes will be completed by June 15 and the remaining four by end-August. The work is on in full swing as we want this stretch to become functional before Noida airport starts operations by the end of the year,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The 7.5km stretch of the 31km connecting road falls in Uttar Pradesh while the remaining 23.5 km falls in Haryana.

“There were some land-related issues in Amarpur Palaka and Falaida Bangar villages in Gautam Budh Nagar and all issues were resolved paving way for the construction work at the site. Once completed, the road will hep people from several districts of UP and Haryana, besides Delhi, reach the airport with ease and also access the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The road, rail, Metro and air connectivity will become world-class in this region once all projects are completed,” said a second Yeida official, asking not to be named.

The Yeida and NHAI have signed a new agreement to build two more roads near the airport to boost connectivity. The authority will hand over land for the construction of an 8.25 km road from the expressway to the cargo terminal in the north-eastern direction of the airport. This 30m wide road will be ready in the next eight months, said officials.

Yeida said NHAI will build an 800m VIP road from the Yamuna Expressway to Noida airport for VIP and emergency movement.

“Yeida will provide land for the route after an agreement is signed soon. These decisions were taken during a meeting of NHAI and authority officials at the Yamuna Authority office on Tuesday. The construction of the Noida international airport is in the final stages and commercial operations will begin by end-2024, therefore the efforts are being intensified to complete the connectivity work at earliest,” said another Yeida official.