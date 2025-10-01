Yeida begins action against illegal construction near Noida airport

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Tuesday to have launched a crackdown against unauthorised housing projects in which small-time developers offer residential plots near Noida International Airport. The action follows many complaints from plot buyers being tricked by developers in unauthorised projects in the catchment area of Noida airport along the Yamuna expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. (HT Photos)

The action follows many complaints from plot buyers being tricked by developers in unauthorised projects in the catchment area of Noida airport along the Yamuna expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra, officials said.

The authority has decided to also lodge FIRs against all identified illegal developers, said Yeida’s CEO RK Singh.

The complaints revealed that developers had been marketing fake projects at rates of ₹15,000–18,000 per square yard, collecting lakhs of rupees from unsuspecting buyers without any legal approval, they added.

The authority has received several such township brochures from areas spanning Jewar to Agra, said officials.

“The developers were printing brochures, advertising on social media, and selling plots without layout approvals or registration under UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). People are urged not to fall into the trap of these colonisers and should verify any plot with the authority before making a purchase,” the CEO said.

“Our drive against these developers will continue so that the innocent people aren’t cheated,” he added.

Yeida has also decided to take up the matter with the state government and suggest forming a Special Investigation Team to crack down on the land mafia operating from Jewar to Agra.

The crackdown will target projects such as Shri Tulsi Vatika in Simrauti village, Shri Hari Vatika, Apna Ghar, and Ganga City, which have been openly promoted over hundreds of acres.

YEIDA has directed all four deputy collectors to collect information about such colonisers and file FIRs based on their brochures and social media advertisements.

“The scam often begins in and around Jewar, where weekend crowds are lured with promises of affordable plots, despite the absence of electricity, water, or legal approvals. The authority has instructed deputy collectors to prepare a list of fake township promoters and plans to take strict legal action to protect homebuyers and prevent future scams,” said another Yeida official aware of the development.

On September 16, in a major action against illegal colonies mushrooming around Noida airport, Yeida freed nearly 155 acres valued at ₹2,500 crore in Bulandshahr.

A team led by OSD (officer on special duty) Shailendra Kumar Singh razed illegal colonies, including Aeronest Coloniser (Jhajhar), Shri Radha Gauri Enclave (Kakod), and Rudra Properties (Kakod), in Jhajhar and Kakod villages.

Singh said FIRs were being lodged against the land mafias involved and added that the drive would be extended to Khair tehsil of Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr, and areas adjoining Jewar.