Yeida board approves EWS scheme

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday approved an affordable housing scheme for the economically weaker section (EWS) during its 85th board meeting, officials said. The meeting, chaired by Yeida chairman Alok Kumar, also gave a go ahead to one new police station, two fire stations, and recreational facilities in the Yeida area, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The scheme has been proposed keeping in mind the increase in the number of workers as the operation of the Noida International Airport and industrial projects start,” said Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh.

The meeting, chaired by Yeida chairman Alok Kumar, also gave a go ahead to one new police station, two fire stations, and recreational facilities in the Yeida area, officials said. The fire stations will be built on 7,485 sqm plots each in Sectors 18 and 32.

The authority also gave the green light to the development of recreational zones in Sector 22F (700 hectares) and Sector 23B (500 hectares) to be integrated into the broader green belt of the region.

“The board, meanwhile, rejected a proposal from Supertech Limited that sought to reduce the lease deposit rate for a stalled project from 25% to 5%. As per the Amitabh Kant Committee the developer needs to pay 25% of the premium. Therefore, we have rejected their proposal,” the CEO added.