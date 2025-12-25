Yeida cancels allotment of 39 industrial plots over lease deed delays

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has cancelled allotment of 39 industrial plots after allottees failed to complete lease deeds formalities, said officials on Wednesday. Officials said checklists had been issued since 2020 to expedite industrial development in the region. (HT Archive)

On November 21, long-pending industrial plot allotments were discussed in a meeting chaired by Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary (industrial development). Officials said 366 allottees were issued checklists but they didn’t comply with formalities within the deadline.

The Authority, on November 24, issued a public notice with details including a QR code in dailies and also uploaded the information on its website, granting allottees a final opportunity to execute the lease deed formalities. But several allottees failed to respond or show intent to proceed, officials said.

As per norms, once a checklist is issued, an allottee is required to execute the lease deed within 60 days, obtain possession of the plot, get building plans approved, and establish an industrial unit within four years of possession.

Officials, however, said checklists had been issued since 2020 to expedite industrial development in the region. “In several cases, even after checklists and notices were issued, the lease deeds were not executed. The delay affected the timely utilisation of industrial land,” said Yeida CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh in a statement. “The objective is to establish industrial units,” the CEO said, adding that action will be taken in similar cases after due process.

The cancelled plots are located in sectors 29, 32 and 33 and were allotted earlier under various industrial schemes.