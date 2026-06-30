Yeida clears eight industrial projects worth ₹3,181 cr

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday granted letters of intent (LoIs) to eight companies to set up manufacturing units in its notified area, officials said, adding that the proposed projects are expected to bring investments worth ₹3,181.20 crore and generate 18,126 direct jobs. Yeida’s CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh handed over the letters of intent during a programme held on Tuesday in the presence of senior authority officials and representatives of the investing companies. (HT Archive)

To be sure, the Lol, an initial stage of the industrial land allotment process, is issued before the execution of lease deeds and commencement of project implementation.

In a statement Yeida officials said that the projects are expected to come up in different industrial sectors under the Yamuna authority. The proposed investments span diverse range of manufacturing sectors, including automobile components, electronics, healthcare products, food processing, cosmetics, printed circuit boards (PCBs) and steel furniture manufacturing, they added.

Yeida’s chief executive officer (CEO) Rakesh Kumar Singh handed over the letters of intent during a programme held on Tuesday in the presence of senior authority officials and representatives of the investing companies.

“Yeida is committed to provide a transparent, efficient and industry-friendly environment for investors. These projects will accelerate industrial development while generating large-scale employment and contribute towards making Uttar Pradesh a leading manufacturing and investment destination,” the CEO said on the occasion.

Meanwhile, officials said that the eight projects together cover 88.5 acres of industrial land, and form part of Yeida’s ongoing efforts to attract manufacturing investments across sectors in the region surrounding the Noida International Airport.