Yeida frees 1.63 mln sq metres land from unauthorised people

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has freed at least 1.63 million square metres of land valued at ₹1,900 crore along the Yamuna expressway from the land mafia between April 2021 and March 2024, Yeida officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. Yeida has issued public notices and advertisements to warn the public against buying illegal plots to check the development of unauthorised neighbourhoods near the Jewar airport site. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In that time, Yeida issued notices to 1,740 owners of the illegally seized land, demolished unauthorised constructions on the land of 347 owners, and had 138 first information reports registered against people developing illegal projects. Action will be taken against 1,393 owners after they reply to the notices, officials said, adding that no penalties have been levied so far.

According to Yeida, villages around the under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar have emerged as the hotbed of unauthorised development. They are Jhajhar and Inayatpur in Bulandshahr, which are closest to the airport site, Dorpiri in Aligarh and Dankaur, and Jewar and Jahangirpuri in Gautam Budh Nagar. To be sure, the sale and purchase of land around the airport site is banned as it is a notified area and no housing projects can be developed there without the approval of Yeida.

“Our drive against unauthorised structures in the notified area along Yamuna expressway from Gautam Budh Nagar district and Agra continues. Whenever our staff discovers or gets a complaint about an illegal project being developed in a particular area without approvals as per rules, then the authority’s land department along with the team including earthmovers, tractors, dumpers and police personnel demolishes the structures and also files an FIR against those behind the illegal activity,” said a Yeida official, who was not authorised to speak to the media due to the model code of conduct.

According to Section 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Act,1976, Yeida issues a show cause notice before demolishing an illegal structure. If the accused fails to submit a satisfactory reply to the show cause notice then the authority files FIRs and also imposes a penalty depending on the scale of violations, said officials.

Yeida has issued public notices and advertisements to warn the public against buying illegal plots in a bid to check the development of unauthorised neighbourhoods near the Jewar airport site.

Yeida also deploys e-rickshaws fitted with a loudspeaker and manned by two police constables in Jewar and the surrounding villages to make announcements warning people against investing in unauthorised housing projects.

“We are appealing to the general public that they should be cautious about buying plots in these unauthorised housing projects being developed in notified areas. We make announcements in Jewar town and other villages so that the residents can be aware of this fact and not invest in such illegal projects,” said Abhay Singh, sub-divisional magistrate in charge of the airport project.

Real estate agents are allegedly luring people via messages over the phone and have put up advertisement boards regarding the sale of plots on the Jewar-Bulandshahr Road. Residents in Jewar said a 100-square-metre plot is being sold between ₹8 lakh and ₹15 lakh depending on the location.