Yeida offers benefits on par with farmers to all land owners

In a landmark decision, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has decided to give the same compensation and rehabilitation benefits that are being offered to farmers to land owners who purchased agricultural land from local farmers in areas falling near the Noida airport and later gave it up for the greenfield airport project. At least 800 land owners will benefit from this decision, said Yeida officials. (HT Archive)

Earlier, only farmers used to get all rehabilitation facilities and perks, and those who purchased land from them only got a monetary compensation against the land acquired.

Now as per the new order, Yeida will offer not only the money but also other benefits such as land and jobs to those whose land has been acquired till January 1, 2014. These land owners should have purchased the land before April 24, 2001, when the Uttar Pradesh government established the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) in order to control and monitor the development along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

“These land owners used to get only money against the land acquired before 2014. But now these land owners who bought agricultural land before 2001 will become eligible for residential plots too. It means we will allot 7% land against the total land acquired for residential usage. We will treat these land owners equally with those farmers, who have their ancestral land and the same has been acquired for developmental projects,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.

As per the rules, Yeida gives money and residential plots to farmers, whose land is acquired for development projects such as airport, roads, parks, industrial projects and others. Also, Yeida allots residential land for families of farmers.

“The board on January 29, 2024, decided these land owners, who purchased the land from local farmers, must also get the same benefits,” said Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 24, 2001, had established Yeida for development of areas between Greater Noida and Agra. The objective was to set up industries to generate employment and develop urban areas. Around 2 lakh hectares from 1,187 villages of six districts — Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra — were notified under Yeida. However, the authority has been able to acquire only 20,000 hectares along the expressway with an aim to allot the same for development.