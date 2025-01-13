Yeida plans a link road to connect Noida Airport with NH 34

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Sunday said it has decided to build a link road between the newly built Noida International Airport and National Highway 34, following the Uttar Pradesh government’s directions to provide multi-modal connectivity ahead of the airport’s opening in April. The link road will meet NH-34 in Sikandrabad town. (PTI)

NH-34 originates from Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand and ends at Lakhnadon in Madhya Pradesh after passing through Haridwar, Meerut, and Bulandshahr, among other cities. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Yeida discussed the alignment of the planned link road on Saturday at its Greater Noida office in sector Omega 1.

“We have discussed the details of this new link in detail and decided to work on it. We have asked NHAI to prepare a detailed project report and then discuss the same again. Once the study is carried out and the DPR is submitted, the alignment, budget and length will be finalised,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty of Yeida.

NHAI will now conduct site visits to finalise the alignment, which is planned on the old Sikandrabad-Jewar Road along which the Noida International Airport has been developed. The link road will meet NH-34 in Sikandrabad town.

“We have already notified the areas along this old road to contain and prevent illegal constructions. But the route is yet to be decided because the exact alignment will be finalised only in the detailed project report to be prepared by NHAI. NHAI has a mandate to acquire land and build the route. We will support NHAI in this project because our priority is to link the airport with nearby cities and national highways,” said Bhatia.

Yeida is also exploring other options to boost connectivity in this region aside from the planned link road. “There is another project to connect the Noida airport with Garhmukteshwar directly through a new route, but the alignment is yet to be finalised,” said Bhatia.

Yeida is working on multiple options to connect the airport with Delhi-NCR cities through Metro, rapid rail and tram. However, nothing has been finalised as yet because The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, the Delhi Metro and other agencies are currently exploring the best options to connect Noida airport with the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Yeida plans to connect Noida airport to the rapid rail that passes through Ghaziabad, and through the Delhi Metro to IGI airport directly, aside from new road links.

“The construction of the 31km link to connect Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Noida airport is at an advance stage and we are also working on link roads to connect other nearby important roads with it,” said Bhatia.