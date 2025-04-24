Yeida to acquire 13,300 acres for development near Noida airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has announced plans to acquire 13,300 acres of agricultural land for its development project near the Noida International Airport along the Yamuna Expressway. One of the key projects involves the establishment of a logistics hub on 250 acres, featuring six warehouses and 12 stores. Yeida plans to issue a request for proposals soon, with the aim of creating at least 10,000 jobs at the hub. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

YEIDA has earmarked ₹5,000 crore to directly purchase land from farmers who are willing to part with their land for the development. The acquisition will cover 36 villages in Gautam Budh Nagar and five villages from Aligarh district, officials confirmed.

“We are receiving proposals from both domestic and global investors looking to establish businesses near the Noida airport. To facilitate this, we intend to purchase and prepare the land for allocation,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, Yeida.

At its 84th board meeting on March 28, Yeida approved the ₹5,000 crore plan to acquire the land. The development will include basic infrastructure such as roads, parks, and other facilities before the land is allotted to investors.

One of the key projects involves the establishment of a logistics hub on 250 acres, featuring six warehouses and 12 stores. Yeida plans to issue a request for proposals soon, with the aim of creating at least 10,000 jobs at the hub.

To ensure farmers’ support for the project, Yeida has focused on improving civic amenities in the villages, including roads, sewerage, drainage systems, parks, sports facilities, and healthcare services. The goal is to make the development attractive to farmers, encouraging them to participate in the land acquisition process.

Yeida was established by the Uttar Pradesh government on April 24, 2001, to foster industrial growth and urban development between Greater Noida and Agra. The authority was tasked with developing industries and generating employment across six districts: Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, and Agra. To date, YEIDA has acquired only 20,000 hectares along the expressway, with further land acquisitions underway as it continues to work directly with farmers willing to sell their land for the project.