Yeida to build a light rail project to link airport with Film City

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is considering a proposal to build a light rail project for connecting Noida airport with proposed Film City in Sector 21, officials said on Monday. In phase I, the DPR suggests that Yeida can connect Noida airport with Film City. In the second phase, it can connect Vrindavan and Mathura, and in the third phase this can be extended till Agra, where the authority is planning to develop a new city spread on 12,000 hectares of area. (Sunil Ghosh/HT File)

The 14.6km light rail project has been proposed to provide connectivity between two key destinations, and the mode of transport project will be relatively cost-effective.

Yeida got a detailed project report (DPR) from a private agency.

“We have got the DPR of this light rail transit project for further work on this project. We will review the DPR, deliberate on it, and then send the same to the UP government for an assessment, and a decision as to what to do with this project. It is yet to be decided if this Metro corridor will be on elevated track or on the ground,” said Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh, adding that earlier they explored construction of a Pod Taxi, Metro project and also a high-speed one to connect Noida airport and Film City, “but the experts suggest that the light rail transit system can be cost-effective”.

He said the light rail transit (LRT) is a transportation mechanism built on electrically powered light rail vehicles (LRV), which functions on a track in a dedicated right-of-way (meaning separated lanes).

“The LRT system is to be developed with the objective to deliver rapid, reliable, and safe transportation services in urban area or wherever it is needed. This project is cheaper as compared to rapid rail or Metro,” the CEO added.

Yeida, in 2022, had issued a global tender to finalise a contractor to build Pod Taxi project to provide connectivity from Noida airport to Film City that will be developed on 1,000 acres of land along Yamuna Expressway. But the expert agencies did not apply for the project over some technical specifications. Thus, Yeida shelved this project. Also, Yeida’s plan to connect Noida airport with Film City through rapid rail also could not be approved due to technical reasons in the past, said officials.

Notably, the Film City, estimated to cost ₹1,510 crore, will span 230 acres in its first phase, with 155 acres dedicated to the core film industry, including production studios, sound stages, post-production units, and related infrastructure. The remaining 75 acres will be set aside for commercial development, including retail spaces, office buildings, and entertainment hubs.

This entire Film City project is slated for completion within eight years.

Due to the importance of the Film City and its connectivity to Noida airport the Yeida is exploring the best and cost-effective mode of connectivity. “We also need to develop connectivity because many residential, industrial and IT sectors lined up along this route, can also enjoy world-class connectivity in future,” said Singh.

The agency that has made the DPR, first studied the model of light rail in London, said officials.

“Pod taxis have only one coach as compared to the light rail transit system that has three to four coaches accommodating more passengers. If the UP and the central government give nod then this project can be taken to the next stage,” Yeida CEO added.