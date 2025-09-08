Yeida to develop logistics and warehousing Hub

Greater Noida The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will develop a Sector-8F near the Noida International Airport as a logistics and warehousing hub,officials said on Sunday. Based on the consultant’s study, the sector’s layout plan will be prepared, considering the size of plots and other requirements, to roll out future schemes. (HT Archives)

This decision was taken during Yeida’s board meeting on Saturday.

Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty of Yeida, the flight operations, including cargo flights, will commence soon at the Noida airport, leading to a high demand for logistics and warehousing in the area. “Sector-8F, being close to the airport, will facilitate easy storage and transportation of goods. A consultant will be appointed shortly to determine how the sector will be developed.”

Based on the consultant’s study, the sector’s layout plan will be prepared, considering the size of plots and other requirements, to roll out future schemes.

It is estimated that the airport will handle approximately two million tonnes of cargo import and export from the first day. Goods currently exported daily from the IGI Airport in Delhi, originating from Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, could now be sent abroad from Noida,said officials.

With the Noida airport, cargo import and export will be more cost-effective and offer better connectivity. Entrepreneurs will be able to store their goods in these logistics and warehousing facilities for seamless import and export operations, they added.

Meanwhile, Yeida is also advancing plans for a major multimodal logistics park (MMLP) at Tappal Bajna, about 10 kms from the Noida airport.

This facility has been proposed under Yeida’s Master Plan 2031 (Phase II). To support this, Yeida has initiated land acquisition of around 1,900 hectares in the Tappal region, and measures like banning land registries have been implemented to prevent encroachments and protect the ₹1,040 crore project.

The park aims to enable integrating warehousing, cargo handling, and connectivity to the Yamuna Expressway, serving a broad catchment area including Ghaziabad.