Yeida to form citizens committees for coordination in development

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to form citizen committees in villages to coordinate with officials for the developmental work in their respective areas, said officials on Wednesday. As the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Act-1976 is put into effect in areas falling under Yeida, there is no system of organising elections to form local bodies, which can represent the general public at local. (HT Archives/Sunil Ghosh)

These committees will give feedback and work in coordination with the authority staff for general public works, they added.

“We have prepared an action plan to develop basic civic facilities in villages at par with the urban areas and to make that happen this committee in each village will be formed. Each committee in a village will have at least 15 people from different sections so that they can represent each village and play a role in the governance. We will organise a meeting and take the proposal to the next stage,” said Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) RK Singh.

Generally the districts, where industrial act is not in place, in villages local body elections take place to elect village head (Pradhan), and others to take care of municipal functions. But here under Yamuna expressway City area the UP government do not organize elections to elect these representative such as Pradhan. Therefore to fill this gap the Yeida wants to form these committees.

As a result, it is the authority that takes the decisions related with not only the infrastructure development and allotment but also the municipal work too. The citizens keep demanding formation of local bodies or representation in the authority’s decision-making, said officials.

Once formed, these committees will enable people in villages to have a say in the decision-making related with the development and municipal function in villages, said officials, adding that a committee will be formed for works in each village.

People in the villages often complain of the discrepancies in development works in the village and each complaint received pertains to different civic issues, said officials.

“With the presence of these committees all sections of the society will stay in touch and participate in governance at local level including construction of road, park, drain, pond, school and health services among others,” said an official aware of the development.

In this context, the authority has prepared an action plan to identify development works and basic problems in all 96 notified villages. A committee consisting of 11 to 15 people, including the former village head and the farmers providing land, will be formed in each village.

This committee will inform the authority about the basic problems of the village. After that, work will be done on those issues. Additionally, the authority will also collect feedback on the development works happening in the villages from the committee.

Yeida said that the committee system will end monopoly and arbitrariness in the decision-making.

The authority wants to get rid of the corruption in development and civic projects that is rampant, said officials.

“We have been demanding for the public participation in the governance for a long time because due to industrial action, public voices are not being heard at village-level. There are many issues being faced by villagers in the absence of village heads. If these committees will be formed, and work properly, it can help address citizens’ grievances,” said Sudhir Tyagi, a farmer leader from Muksudpur village.