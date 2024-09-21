Yeida to introduce new policy to allot land to state, central agencies

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said it will introduce a policy for allotment of land to different central and state government agencies so that they can set up their offices along the Yamuna Expressway, in the vicinity of the upcoming Noida international greenfield airport. The authority has identified 20 available plots across various sectors, which are being considered for allotment to these agencies. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Yeida’s decision came after it got requests from eight different agencies for land for setting up offices, training institutes, research centres, and other facilities. The proposal will be placed before the authority’s board for approval on September 26, said Yeida officials in the know of the matter.

“We came up with the proposal to allot land to central government and state government agencies, seeing their need for the land to set up offices. Once the policy is approved, we can address their demands related to land,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) wants 25 acres for a VIP security battalion campus, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has applied for 100-120 acres to establish a world-class training institute. The EPFO has sought an acre to build an office while GAIL has applied for 25 acres to set up a research and development centre.

The ministry of communication, (department of posts) has requested two acres for a post office and 2.5 acres for setting up a cargo hub near the airport, and the public works department has sought four acres for an inspection building.

The Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation has sought land for a bus terminal workshop and residential complex on 10 acres, while the fire department has requested land for establishing fire stations.

The authority does not have a structured policy for direct allotment of land to such institutions. However, in the past, allotments were made to the police and to the power department for electricity substations through a separate application process, after securing the necessary approvals from the board.

The current proposal aims to bring in a standardised scheme for land allocation to government institutions at prevailing market rates, said officials.

The authority has identified 20 available plots across various sectors, which are being considered for allotment to these agencies. These plots have been reserved for public infrastructure and institutional purposes, such as post offices, bus terminals, fire stations, and other government facilities.

Some of the plots include 2.5 acres in Sector 22A-22D for a head post office, 15 acres in Sector 17A for institutional purposes.

Several institutional plots ranging from 1.25 acres to 5 acres have also been designated in Sector 22E, while Sector 13 includes mixed-use land with plots ranging from 10 acres to 20 acres.

Additionally, large parcels of land have been allocated for transportation infrastructure in Sectors 18, 17B, and 21.Moreover, plots for fire stations have been proposed in sectors 18, 20, and 22A and 22D.