Yeida to rope in consultant for Electronics Manufacturing Cluster

GREATER NOIDA: Following the Centre’s approval of an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) project anchored by Havells, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has started the process of hiring a consultant to design and oversee infrastructure development in Sector 10, officials said on Sunday, adding that the project, estimated to cost ₹484 crore, will be spread over 206 acres near the Noida International Airport. Havells, an Indian multi-national electrical equipment manufacturing firm, the anchor investor, has been allotted 50 acres of land and it plans to invest ₹ 800 crore to set up a manufacturing unit for fans, air conditioners, switchgear, cables, and lighting equipment. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photos)

Under the EMC 2.0 scheme of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Centre has sanctioned ₹144 crore for the cluster while Yeida will contribute the rest of ₹340 crore. The project is expected to complete by January 31, 2028.

Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh said, “The Centre’s approval is a major step toward making Uttar Pradesh an electronics manufacturing hub. This cluster will boost local employment and attract component makers and allied industries.”

Havells, an Indian multi-national electrical equipment manufacturing firm, the anchor investor, has been allotted 50 acres of land and it plans to invest ₹800 crore to set up a manufacturing unit for fans, air conditioners, switchgear, cables, and lighting equipment. The unit is expected to be operational by 2026 and provide over 1,000 direct jobs in the first phase.

To be sure, the cluster will include 66 other industrial plots, in addition to Havells’ land. These plots, spread over 106 acres, range from 1,000 to 32,375 square metres (sqms) in size.

Two large plots, including one measuring 44,515 sqm, have been set aside for the flatted factory complex, which will house 176 plug-and-play industrial units. These ready-to-move-in units are aimed at attracting startups and smaller enterprises looking for cost-effective manufacturing spaces.

Yeida officials said the project has been meticulously planned. About 39 acres are reserved for infrastructure, including internal roads, green belts, electrical lines, water supply, drainage, a boundary wall, and civic amenities like a hostel block, commercial centre, convention centre, and a skill development hub.

To move forward, Yeida has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to appoint a Design Development and Project Management Consultant (DDPMC). The selected consultant will prepare the detailed project report (DPR), float tenders, and supervise construction. The deadline for submission is June 10, with the appointment expected in July.